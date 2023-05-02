One of the most popular video game subgenres on Roblox are those based on popular anime and manga, like One Piece and Naruto. Legacy Piece Online taps into that fanbase by weaving together The One Piece universe with a Roblox aesthetic, fighting baddies, and earning new abilities. Like many Roblox games, there are in-game codes you can redeem. Here are all Legacy Piece codes for free Roblox rewards in May 2023.

All Legacy Piece Codes for Free Roblox Rewards (May 2023)

Page updated May 2, 2023 No new codes today.

QUAKEBUFFCODE — Use code for 50k Gold and 1 hour of 2x XP

— Use code for 50k Gold and 1 hour of 2x XP QUAKEBUFFRESET — Use code for a Stat Reset

— Use code for a Stat Reset SHUTDOWNCODE — Use code for a 1 hour 2x XP Boost

— Use code for a 1 hour 2x XP Boost SHUTDOWNCODE2 — Use code for a Stat Reset

— Use code for a Stat Reset SHUTDOWNCODE3 — Use code for 75k Gold

— Use code for 75k Gold REBALANCERESET — Use code for a Stat Reset

— Use code for a Stat Reset REBALANCEEXP — Use code for a 30 minute 2x XP Boost

— Use code for a 30 minute 2x XP Boost RELAUNCHDAY — Use code for a 24 Hour 2x XP Boost

— Use code for a 24 Hour 2x XP Boost RELAUNCHRESET — Use code for a Stat Reset

— Use code for a Stat Reset SHANKSUPDATE — Use code for 50k Gold and 1 hour of 2x XP

— Use code for 50k Gold and 1 hour of 2x XP RESETME6 — Use code for a Stat Reset

— Use code for a Stat Reset RESETME7 — Use code for a Stat Reset

— Use code for a Stat Reset G2 — Use code for 30 minutes of 2x XP

All Roblox Legacy Piece Online Codes (Expired)

Sadly, the following codes are no longer in use as they have expired. If you try to use these codes in Legacy Piece Online, you won’t get any rewards.

2KLIKES – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset 800KVISITS – Double XP for 30 minutes

– Double XP for 30 minutes ALLYSYSTEM – Double XP for 1 hour

– Double XP for 1 hour ANOTHAONE – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset BOSSUPDATE – Free 20,000 Gold

– Free 20,000 Gold COREFIXES – Double XP for 2 hours

– Double XP for 2 hours DARKBEARD – Double XP for 30 minutes

– Double XP for 30 minutes GEMFIXWOOT – Double XP for 1 hour

– Double XP for 1 hour MARINEFORD – Double XP for 30 minutes

– Double XP for 30 minutes NEWRARITIES – Free 5,000 Gold

– Free 5,000 Gold NEWSTARTER – Double XP for 5 minutes

– Double XP for 5 minutes NEWTRACKER – Double XP for 30 minutes

– Double XP for 30 minutes NPCUPDATE – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset OPERATIONNOMI – Double XP for 1 hour

– Double XP for 1 hour PIKAFLIGHTFIX – Free 75,000 Gold and double XP for 30 minutes

– Free 75,000 Gold and double XP for 30 minutes RESETME4 – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset RESETME5 – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset RESETYO – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset UPDATE5 – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset UPDATE6 – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset 1KFAVS – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset 1KLIKES – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset 400KVISITSMOCHIMOCHI – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset 5KFAVS – Double XP for 2 hours

– Double XP for 2 hours 6KMEMBERS – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset ANOTHERRESET – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset DATAFIX – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset MOREFIXES – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset OgSwoleVexx – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset QUESTBUFF – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset ROADTO1500 – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset SOSORRY – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset STATRESETBOI – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset STORAGE – Redeem this code for a free stat reset

– Redeem this code for a free stat reset THANKYOU – Double XP for 2 hours

– Double XP for 2 hours VexxGoated – Double XP for 2 hours

– Double XP for 2 hours XPBUFFS – Double XP for 2 hours

How to Redeem Legacy Piece Online Codes in Roblox

Legacy Piece makes it very easy to redeem codes, so you’ll get your rewards in no time. Here’s what you do:

Select Options in the bottom-left corner. In options, type in a code or copy and paste from the list of valid codes. Select “REDEEM CODE” and profit.

Now you have everything you need: all Legacy Piece codes for free Roblox rewards in October 2022 and how to redeem them. Check up on this list every now and then, as codes get added whenever new ones are released. For other One Piece-inspired Roblox games, check out Blox Fruits or maybe Kaiju Universe if you’re a big fan of Godzilla.

Featured Image Source: Roblox

Related Posts