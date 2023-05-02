All Legacy Piece Codes for Free Roblox Rewards (May 2023)
One of the most popular video game subgenres on Roblox are those based on popular anime and manga, like One Piece and Naruto. Legacy Piece Online taps into that fanbase by weaving together The One Piece universe with a Roblox aesthetic, fighting baddies, and earning new abilities. Like many Roblox games, there are in-game codes you can redeem. Here are all Legacy Piece codes for free Roblox rewards in May 2023.
Page updated May 2, 2023
No new codes today.
- QUAKEBUFFCODE — Use code for 50k Gold and 1 hour of 2x XP
- QUAKEBUFFRESET — Use code for a Stat Reset
- SHUTDOWNCODE — Use code for a 1 hour 2x XP Boost
- SHUTDOWNCODE2 — Use code for a Stat Reset
- SHUTDOWNCODE3 — Use code for 75k Gold
- REBALANCERESET — Use code for a Stat Reset
- REBALANCEEXP — Use code for a 30 minute 2x XP Boost
- RELAUNCHDAY — Use code for a 24 Hour 2x XP Boost
- RELAUNCHRESET — Use code for a Stat Reset
- SHANKSUPDATE — Use code for 50k Gold and 1 hour of 2x XP
- RESETME6 — Use code for a Stat Reset
- RESETME7 — Use code for a Stat Reset
- G2 — Use code for 30 minutes of 2x XP
All Roblox Legacy Piece Online Codes (Expired)
Sadly, the following codes are no longer in use as they have expired. If you try to use these codes in Legacy Piece Online, you won’t get any rewards.
- 2KLIKES – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- 800KVISITS – Double XP for 30 minutes
- ALLYSYSTEM – Double XP for 1 hour
- ANOTHAONE – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- BOSSUPDATE – Free 20,000 Gold
- COREFIXES – Double XP for 2 hours
- DARKBEARD – Double XP for 30 minutes
- GEMFIXWOOT – Double XP for 1 hour
- MARINEFORD – Double XP for 30 minutes
- NEWRARITIES – Free 5,000 Gold
- NEWSTARTER – Double XP for 5 minutes
- NEWTRACKER – Double XP for 30 minutes
- NPCUPDATE – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- OPERATIONNOMI – Double XP for 1 hour
- PIKAFLIGHTFIX – Free 75,000 Gold and double XP for 30 minutes
- RESETME4 – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- RESETME5 – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- RESETYO – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- UPDATE5 – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- UPDATE6 – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- 1KFAVS – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- 1KLIKES – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- 400KVISITSMOCHIMOCHI – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- 5KFAVS – Double XP for 2 hours
- 6KMEMBERS – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- ANOTHERRESET – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- DATAFIX – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- MOREFIXES – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- OgSwoleVexx – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- QUESTBUFF – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- ROADTO1500 – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- SOSORRY – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- STATRESETBOI – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- STORAGE – Redeem this code for a free stat reset
- THANKYOU – Double XP for 2 hours
- VexxGoated – Double XP for 2 hours
- XPBUFFS – Double XP for 2 hours
How to Redeem Legacy Piece Online Codes in Roblox
Legacy Piece makes it very easy to redeem codes, so you’ll get your rewards in no time. Here’s what you do:
- Select Options in the bottom-left corner.
- In options, type in a code or copy and paste from the list of valid codes.
- Select “REDEEM CODE” and profit.
Now you have everything you need: all Legacy Piece codes for free Roblox rewards and how to redeem them. Check up on this list every now and then, as codes get added whenever new ones are released. For other One Piece-inspired Roblox games, check out Blox Fruits or maybe Kaiju Universe if you're a big fan of Godzilla.
Featured Image Source: Roblox
