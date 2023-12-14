How to Make Marble Slabs in LEGO Fortnite

Marble Slabs are an important part of building a successful village in LEGO Fortnite. They are used in the building of decent buildings and in upgrading other features such as your Crafting Bench. There is a bit of a process required to get Marble Slabs so let’s check out how to make the Marble Slabs in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Make and Use Marble Slabs in LEGO Fortnite

Marble Slabs are crafted out of regular Marble you mine with Uncommon rarity Pickaxes in caves. That Marble is then taken to be refined in a Stone Breaker machine. To unlock what you need to get from the Marble you will have to go through a few steps first. Let’s get into it!

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Marble is shown as white rocky outcrops inside the caves which can only be chipped out with an Uncommon or higher Pickaxe. To get the Uncommon Pickaxe you will need to first find Knotroot within the cave system. Craft your Uncommon Pickaxe at the crafting bench and then go searching for Marble in the caves. Make sure you take a shield and sword to defeat any enemies lurking there!

Use your pickaxe to mine for Marble before returning to the village to refine the stone at a Stone Breaker Machine. You should get plenty of Knotroot and Marble, especially if you do not yet have the Stone Breaker Machine! To craft a Stone Breaker machine you will need 35 Marble and 20 Knotroot.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once your Stone Breaker is up and running, you can use it to craft the Marble Slabs using the remaining Marble in your inventory. If you have Villagers working for you, they can also take on the job of refining stone like Granite and Marble. This is really helpful when you have a lot of resources to gather and different things to refine and craft!

Once you have plenty of Marble Slabs in your inventory you can craft and upgrade any item which requires it.

That’s everything you need to know about making Marble Slabs in LEGO Fortnite! For more hints and tips on how to build the best village find further guides below.