Can You Still Play Fortnite After The Big Bang Event Ends?

The huge Fortnite chapter events are fun, but they certainly put you in the mood to actually play the game. For everyone who has sat through all of the Big Bang Event and might be wondering if they can continue to play Fortnite after it’s over, here’s what you need to know.

What To Do After Fortnite Big Bang Event Ends

As it is meant to be the definitive end of both Fortnite OG and Chapter 4 as a whole, there isn’t a way to keep playing Fortnite as it is taking place. Players who loaded into the game within the 30 minutes before the Big Bang event started might’ve also noticed that the Battle Royale playlist was completely unavailable.

In keeping with the Big Bang being the end, after the Eminem section, you are meant to be kicked out, and the game enters downtime. However, as players are experiencing issues and rather large queue times, Epic Games will be holding an additional two showings of the event at 5 PM ET and 11 PM ET. So if you missed out on its regularly scheduled 2 PM ET time, there’s still hope to experience it.

Otherwise, from here, it is all a wait until downtime ends, which will be sometime around 5 AM ET on Dec. 3. While older Fortnite seasons took a day or so break, it has been under 24 hours since around the start of Chapter 3. The beginning of the event that has you in the starting island with the countdown will be the only Fortnite you’ll actually get to play until Chapter 5, so keep that in mind as you sit through the current queue.

Thankfully, it’s not a long wait, but the Big Bang Event is the definitive end to getting to play Fortnite until downtime ends tomorrow morning. If you’d like to check out all of our coverage on Chapter 5, take a look at our links below.