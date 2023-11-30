How Long Will the Fortnite Chapter 5 Server Downtime Be?

Fortnite Chapter 5 is almost here but players will have some time to wait until the servers are live once more. Once the Big Bang event signals the end of Fortnite OG Chapter 4, there will be a stretch of time where we will be adrift with no Fortnite chaos to enjoy! Find out here how long the Fortnite Chapter 5 server downtime will be.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Downtime Duration

Fortnite OG was a four-week long nostalgia-fest but all good things must come to an end. As Chapter 4 concludes with a Big Bang event and an Eminem performance, we must now await the beginning of Chapter 5. This new Chapter’s downtime begins on December 2, 2023 at 11:30pm ET.

Image Credit: Epic Games via iFireMonkey on X

Much like the end of Chapter 1, this is going to be a lengthy stretch of downtime. Thankfully Chapter 5 downtime is not expected to be as long as the 36-hour black hole hell we endured back in 2019. The expected downtime is likely to be around at least 10 hours, meaning we will be able to download the new update on December 3, 2023 at 11:30am ET.

Usually the Fortnite servers are not instantly live after an update and we may have to wait another hour or three for the servers to be fully up and running. With all this in mind, we predict the downtime will end at 2:30pm on December 2, 2023.

Can You Still Play Fortnite During the Big Bang Event?

This chapter’s live event and downtime is slightly different to previous years. Fortnite leaks poster Pony on X has confirmed that players can still join any Creative games during the Big Bang live event and for nine hours after it has ended. The only modes unavailable during and after the Big Bang event will be:

Solo Battle Royale (including no-build)

Duo Battle Royale (including no-build)

Trios Battle Royale (including no-build)

Squads Battle Royale (including no-build)

Ranked games

Team Rumble

Save The World

So that is all you need to know right now about how long downtime will be for Chapter 5 Season 1 of Fortnite. For more Fortnite news and tips find further guides below.