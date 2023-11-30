Fortnite Chapter 5 is just around the corner and we cannot wait for all the new drop points and weapons! If you are looking forward to this brand new chapter with everything it brings then you can track the start time with our Fortnite Chapter 5 start time countdown below.

The final season of Fortnite Chapter 4 will end with an Eminem concert at The Big Bang event on December 2 at 2pm ET. After this spectacular event, there will be a good stretch of downtime, which is predicted to be similar to the Black Hole event of Season X.

If you were playing back then, you will remember the long 36-hour wait we had before the next chapter and season began! We aren’t expecting anywhere near a full 36 hours of downtime, but until it is confirmed by Epic Games we cannot say for sure.

Downtime starts officially at 11:30pm on December 2, 2023. Currently the predictions are that we will have to endure 24 hours of Fortnite downtime with Chapter 5 starting on Sunday December 3, 2023. The specific time is not yet known, but could be from anywhere between lunchtime to the late evening of Sunday.

Fortnite Chapter 5 New Map

The new map for Fortnite Chapter 5 is rumored to be codenamed ‘Helios’ and is pictured below. This leaked map shows the possible new world in progress with various biomes and a healthy amount of rivers, lakes, and mountains. It looks like this island could have room to evolve and expand too, which bodes well for the future changes of Chapter 5.

Image Credit: Epic Games via PeQu

We know there is set to be some amazing Lego mode and skins in the new chapter, but there doesn’t seem to be any news on what skins to expect in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Battle Pass, or in the Item Shop. Some fans suggest either post-apocalyptic or Greek mythology themes will be involved. Skins were leaked months ago with the Greek myth theme but whether these will arrive in Chapter 5 is yet to be seen!

