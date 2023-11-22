Guides

When Is the Fortnite Eminem Concert?

Guess who's back, back again.

Fortnite Eminem Concert Collaboration
Image Source: Epic Games

The Rap God has arrived to Reality Zero to commemorate the end of Fortnite’s latest season. So, if you want to lose yourself in the music, we’re here to show you when to expect the Fortnite Eminem concert.

Fortnite Eminem Concert Release Date

According to the official Fortnite Twitter account, the Eminem concert will debut on Dec. 2, 2023, alongside The Big Bang event. The OG chapter celebration will likely kick off at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT, as this is the starting time for the upcoming Live Event.

Although there isn’t much known about The Big Bang, you can undoubtedly expect a compilation of all your favorite Eminem songs from Lose Yourself to Superman. This isn’t the first time Fortnite has hosted a concert with a major artist, including past musicians like Ariana Grande, Marshmello, and Travis Scott. Those who haven’t tuned into these events should know that musical performances typically allow players to sit back and relax while the singer/rapper puts on an epic show.

Besides the Fortnite concert, there have been some new reveals on an exclusive set of Eminem skins featuring Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Marshall Never More outfits. These cosmetics will be available on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. ET. You can also receive the Marshall Magma Style for free if you attend The Big Bang event.

Before the Fortnite Eminem concert begins, players can anticipate a period of downtime at 11:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 2 to prepare for the Live Event. Then, once everything launches, you join in 30 minutes prior to deck out your character with your preferred cosmetics and set up a party with up to four friends.

Now that you know the release date for the Eminem Fortnite concert, you can learn more about the celebration by finding out the OG chapter’s conclusion. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to maximize your Fortnite experience.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments