When Is the Fortnite Eminem Concert?

The Rap God has arrived to Reality Zero to commemorate the end of Fortnite’s latest season. So, if you want to lose yourself in the music, we’re here to show you when to expect the Fortnite Eminem concert.

According to the official Fortnite Twitter account, the Eminem concert will debut on Dec. 2, 2023, alongside The Big Bang event. The OG chapter celebration will likely kick off at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT, as this is the starting time for the upcoming Live Event.

Although there isn’t much known about The Big Bang, you can undoubtedly expect a compilation of all your favorite Eminem songs from Lose Yourself to Superman. This isn’t the first time Fortnite has hosted a concert with a major artist, including past musicians like Ariana Grande, Marshmello, and Travis Scott. Those who haven’t tuned into these events should know that musical performances typically allow players to sit back and relax while the singer/rapper puts on an epic show.

Besides the Fortnite concert, there have been some new reveals on an exclusive set of Eminem skins featuring Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Marshall Never More outfits. These cosmetics will be available on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. ET. You can also receive the Marshall Magma Style for free if you attend The Big Bang event.

FORTNITE x EMINEM PROMO ART ‼️ 🔥



They really gave him the Without Me edit style & iconic pose 😭 (He drops November 29 @ 7 PM ET btw) pic.twitter.com/43pJX6p2kD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 22, 2023

Before the Fortnite Eminem concert begins, players can anticipate a period of downtime at 11:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 2 to prepare for the Live Event. Then, once everything launches, you join in 30 minutes prior to deck out your character with your preferred cosmetics and set up a party with up to four friends.

