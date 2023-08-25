How to Get Buff Fishstick in Fortnite (Fish Thicc)

It seems that every season, players latch onto one new skin as the favorite. This time, it is a buff fish that is capturing the hearts of players. If you’re looking to get to play as Fish Thicc (yes, that’s the actual outfit’s name), we know how.

How to Get Fish Thicc Outfit

Fortunately, there aren’t any hoops to jump through, and you aren’t going to have to shell out any V-Bucks. Fish Thicc is available to anyone who owns the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass (it comes with a Fortnite Crew subscription) and gets to level 26, which opens all of page five. Fish Thicc can then be bought for nine stars after unlocking all other page five items.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

However, that’s not the only style for Fish Thicc that players can unlock. Reaching level 32 and gaining access to all of page six will let you get the Fin-Dicator Fish Thicc alternative style. As with the base skin, you must grab all other items on the page and then spend an additional nine stars.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

At some point later in this season players will be able to complete certain quests to also get the Reef Cake Fish Thicc.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

While you can only have one style on at a time, you at least have three options to pick from by the time you reach level 100. Of course, there are also Fish Thicc related items all over page five and six as well as with the challenge-based style. At this moment, we don’t know when that will be, but we will update this guide when those challenges go live.

With all the interest and hype around Fish Thicc, we certainly expect to see plenty of players rocking the outfit as we are playing this season.