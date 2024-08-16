All NPC Locations and Rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

NPCs in Fortnite can be extremely useful, but their exact locations aren’t revealed until you meet them. If you need help finding a specific NPC or want to know what they can offer, then look no further. Read on for full details of all NPC locations and their rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 – All NPC Locations and Rewards

Each NPC offers something different in Fortnite. Most have services and items to purchase, while a few can be hired as back up. These NPCs-for-hire are perfect for Solo Battle Royale and can offer healing or explosive help too! So, who can you find around the map and what can they offer? Let’s get into it.

First up there are three bosses this season. Defeat each of them to receive their mythic item and a Medallion.

Doom – Castle Doom. Receive the Siphon Medallion.

– Castle Doom. Receive the Siphon Medallion. Mysterio – Doom Stadt. Receive the Stealth Medallion.

– Doom Stadt. Receive the Stealth Medallion. Emma Frost – The Raft. Receive the Reveal Medallion.

Character Location Reward Captain Jones Ship It! Express Warehouse Captain America’s Shield

Monarch Pistol War Machine Doom’s Courtyard Combat Assault Rifle

Shield Bubble Artemis Railway Station near Grim Gate Combat Assault Rifle

For Hire (Area Scan) Peelverine Restored Reels Rift Activation

Healing Centurion Island North of Doomstadt Striker Burst Rifle

Monarch Pistol

For Hire (Ammo) Triage Trooper Lake near Grand Glacier Hyper SMG

For Hire (Healing) Heroic Hope Sandy Steppes Monarch Pistol

Striker Burst Rilfe Nisha Railway Station Near Sandy Steppes Flowberry Fizz

Striker Assault Rifle Rust Northwest of Sandy Steppes near the coast Sovereign Shotgun

Shockwave Grenade Peabody At his Garage Hammer Pump Shotgun

Shield Bubble Brite Bomber Coast Southeast of Brutal Beachhead Dual Micro SMGs

Shockwave Grenade Ruckus Coast South of Redline Rig Hammer Pump Shotgun

For Hire (Explosive)

Those are all of the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4! As the season progresses there may be more joining us so we will keep you updated if that happens. For more Fortnite tips check out what weapons you can find in this new season and how to get your own Doom Brella!

