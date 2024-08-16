All NPC Locations and Rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

NPCs in Fortnite can be extremely useful, but their exact locations aren’t revealed until you meet them. If you need help finding a specific NPC or want to know what they can offer, then look no further. Read on for full details of all NPC locations and their rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 – All NPC Locations and Rewards
Each NPC offers something different in Fortnite. Most have services and items to purchase, while a few can be hired as back up. These NPCs-for-hire are perfect for Solo Battle Royale and can offer healing or explosive help too! So, who can you find around the map and what can they offer? Let’s get into it.
First up there are three bosses this season. Defeat each of them to receive their mythic item and a Medallion.
- Doom – Castle Doom. Receive the Siphon Medallion.
- Mysterio – Doom Stadt. Receive the Stealth Medallion.
- Emma Frost – The Raft. Receive the Reveal Medallion.
|Character
|Location
|Reward
|Captain Jones
|Ship It! Express Warehouse
|Captain America’s Shield
Monarch Pistol
|War Machine
|Doom’s Courtyard
|Combat Assault Rifle
Shield Bubble
|Artemis
|Railway Station near Grim Gate
|Combat Assault Rifle
For Hire (Area Scan)
|Peelverine
|Restored Reels
|Rift Activation
Healing
|Centurion
|Island North of Doomstadt
|Striker Burst Rifle
Monarch Pistol
For Hire (Ammo)
|Triage Trooper
|Lake near Grand Glacier
|Hyper SMG
For Hire (Healing)
|Heroic Hope
|Sandy Steppes
|Monarch Pistol
Striker Burst Rilfe
|Nisha
|Railway Station Near Sandy Steppes
|Flowberry Fizz
Striker Assault Rifle
|Rust
|Northwest of Sandy Steppes near the coast
|Sovereign Shotgun
Shockwave Grenade
|Peabody
|At his Garage
|Hammer Pump Shotgun
Shield Bubble
|Brite Bomber
|Coast Southeast of Brutal Beachhead
|Dual Micro SMGs
Shockwave Grenade
|Ruckus
|Coast South of Redline Rig
|Hammer Pump Shotgun
For Hire (Explosive)
Those are all of the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4! As the season progresses there may be more joining us so we will keep you updated if that happens. For more Fortnite tips check out what weapons you can find in this new season and how to get your own Doom Brella!
Published: Aug 16, 2024 09:31 am