All NPC Locations and Rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Friend or Foe?
Published: Aug 16, 2024 09:31 am

NPCs in Fortnite can be extremely useful, but their exact locations aren’t revealed until you meet them. If you need help finding a specific NPC or want to know what they can offer, then look no further. Read on for full details of all NPC locations and their rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 – All NPC Locations and Rewards

Each NPC offers something different in Fortnite. Most have services and items to purchase, while a few can be hired as back up. These NPCs-for-hire are perfect for Solo Battle Royale and can offer healing or explosive help too! So, who can you find around the map and what can they offer? Let’s get into it.

First up there are three bosses this season. Defeat each of them to receive their mythic item and a Medallion.

  • Doom – Castle Doom. Receive the Siphon Medallion.
  • Mysterio – Doom Stadt. Receive the Stealth Medallion.
  • Emma Frost – The Raft. Receive the Reveal Medallion.
CharacterLocationReward
Captain JonesShip It! Express WarehouseCaptain America’s Shield
Monarch Pistol
War Machine Doom’s CourtyardCombat Assault Rifle
Shield Bubble
ArtemisRailway Station near Grim GateCombat Assault Rifle
For Hire (Area Scan)
PeelverineRestored ReelsRift Activation
Healing
CenturionIsland North of DoomstadtStriker Burst Rifle
Monarch Pistol
For Hire (Ammo)
Triage TrooperLake near Grand GlacierHyper SMG
For Hire (Healing)
Heroic HopeSandy SteppesMonarch Pistol
Striker Burst Rilfe
NishaRailway Station Near Sandy SteppesFlowberry Fizz
Striker Assault Rifle
RustNorthwest of Sandy Steppes near the coastSovereign Shotgun
Shockwave Grenade
PeabodyAt his GarageHammer Pump Shotgun
Shield Bubble
Brite BomberCoast Southeast of Brutal BeachheadDual Micro SMGs
Shockwave Grenade
RuckusCoast South of Redline RigHammer Pump Shotgun
For Hire (Explosive)

Those are all of the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4! As the season progresses there may be more joining us so we will keep you updated if that happens. For more Fortnite tips check out what weapons you can find in this new season and how to get your own Doom Brella!

