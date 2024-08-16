A new Fortnite season means there is a brand new Victory Royale glider to win! This season brings one of the best umbrellas yet that fits perfectly with the Marvel Doom theme. There are multiple variants of this umbrella to claim, so let’s get into how to get all Doom umbrella variants in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

How to Get the Doom Brella in Fortnite

The original Fortnite Doom Umbrella variant is the silver and green Victory Royale glider. As is the case with previous Victory Royale gliders, you can only gain it by winning a Victory Royale. Your win doesn’t have to be in Solo Battle Royale – it can be Duos or Squads too. As long as you win in a Battle Royale you will be rewarded with the glider instantly. Thanks to iFireMonkey on X, we can see what this glider looks like before grinding matches for a Victory Royale!

Image Source: iFireMonkey on X

If you want to equip your Doom Brella straight away, then head back to the lobby after your win and equip your new glider in the inventory before starting the next match.

How to Get the Ranked Doom Umbrella Variants

There are eight more Fortnite Doom umbrella styles to collect if you play in Ranked mode. Win every variant by leveling up successfully in Ranked Mode from Bronze to Unreal Rank. Each one is colored to fit the rank you achieve:

Bronze – Bronze glider with purple effects

Silver – Silver glider with purple effects

Gold – Gold glider with purple effects

Platinum – Green glider with purple effects

Diamond – Blue glider with purple effects

Elite – Green glider with green effects

Champion – Orange glider with green effects

Unreal – Purple glider with pink effects

If you can’t wait to see what each one looks like you can check them out right here, thanks to iFireMonkey on X:

