All New and Returning Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

A new Fortnite season brings exciting new weapons but it also means saying goodbye to some old favorites. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, Absolute Doom, starts off Marvel-themed and brings in some epic weaponry to try out. With that in mind, let’s get into what weapons you can expect to find in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

All New and Vaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

This season starts off with a bang as amazing new Marvel items are introduced alongside new and devastating weapons. Starting off with the unvaulted and new items, you can expect to find these in chests, as floor loot, and available to purchase from NPCs or Vending Machines. Any mythic versions will be available as a reward for defeating any one of the boss NPCs:

Monarch Pistol

New Sniper Rifle

Dual Micro SMGs

Sovereign Shotgun

War Machine’s Mobile Turret

Captain America’s Shield

Peelyverine’s Claws

Gwenpool’s Blades

Iron Man’s Gloves

Stark Industries’ Energy Rifle

War Machine’s Jetpack

Silent SCAR

Heavy Assault Rifle

Striker Burst Rifle

Combat Assault Rifle

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Hyper SMG

Unfortunately, as is the case every season, we will have to say goodbye to some old favorites including every Chapter 5 Season 3 boss Mythic weapon! The following weaponry will be vaulted this season:

Heavy Impact Sniper

Minigun

Magneto’s Power

Combat Shotgun

Nitro Fists

Boss’s Nitro Cars

Thunder Burst SMG

Tri-Beam Laser Rifle

Hand Cannon

Boom Bolt

All mythic boss weapons: Ringmaster Scarr’s Boom Bolt Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun



There may be more weapons discovered as we go, but for now that is the complete list of vaulted and unvaulted weapons for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4! For more Fortnite guides check out some of the funniest Fortnite t-shirts you can find right now.

