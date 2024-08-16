All New and Returning Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

A new Fortnite season brings exciting new weapons but it also means saying goodbye to some old favorites. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, Absolute Doom, starts off Marvel-themed and brings in some epic weaponry to try out. With that in mind, let’s get into what weapons you can expect to find in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.
All New and Vaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4
This season starts off with a bang as amazing new Marvel items are introduced alongside new and devastating weapons. Starting off with the unvaulted and new items, you can expect to find these in chests, as floor loot, and available to purchase from NPCs or Vending Machines. Any mythic versions will be available as a reward for defeating any one of the boss NPCs:
- Monarch Pistol
- New Sniper Rifle
- Dual Micro SMGs
- Sovereign Shotgun
- War Machine’s Mobile Turret
- Captain America’s Shield
- Peelyverine’s Claws
- Gwenpool’s Blades
- Iron Man’s Gloves
- Stark Industries’ Energy Rifle
- War Machine’s Jetpack
- Silent SCAR
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Striker Burst Rifle
- Combat Assault Rifle
- Hammer Pump Shotgun
- Gatekeeper Shotgun
- Hyper SMG
Unfortunately, as is the case every season, we will have to say goodbye to some old favorites including every Chapter 5 Season 3 boss Mythic weapon! The following weaponry will be vaulted this season:
- Heavy Impact Sniper
- Minigun
- Magneto’s Power
- Combat Shotgun
- Nitro Fists
- Boss’s Nitro Cars
- Thunder Burst SMG
- Tri-Beam Laser Rifle
- Hand Cannon
- Boom Bolt
- All mythic boss weapons:
- Ringmaster Scarr’s Boom Bolt
- Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun
- Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun
There may be more weapons discovered as we go, but for now that is the complete list of vaulted and unvaulted weapons for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4!
Published: Aug 16, 2024 06:25 am