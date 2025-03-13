How to find Golden Llamas in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2 brings all things golden and shiny, and that includes the Loot Llamas. The latest update included the addition of new quests and a new Loot Llama to find and unlock. Read on to find out how to find and open a Golden Llama in Fortnite.

With the 34.10 Fortnite update, there are some exciting quests, new items, and new weapons to find. The week 3 quests include one tough challenge that asks players to find three Golden Llamas. This new Golden Llama is, unfortunately, not easy to find and can be standing anywhere on the island.

Where to Find a Golden Llama in Fortnite

The Golden Llama is exactly like the regular Loot Llama, except dressed all in gold, as is fitting for this sparkling season. And, just like the Loot Llama you would have seen before, these are not marked on the map. Instead, players will just stumble upon them randomly.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

As the week 3 quest asks you to find not just one Golden Llama but three, you may find this is one of the toughest quests yet. Generally speaking, you could end up finding the three Golden Llamas just by playing as normal and watching for them as you run across the map, but if you would rather try to track them down sooner, we have a few tips.

Tips for Finding Gold Llamas

High mobility is your friend when attempting to find specific items like the Golden Llama. Get yourself a Wind Sprite, a vehicle, launch pads, a Rocket Drill, or whatever else you can find to help you sprint or fly faster.

You should be able to spot a Golden Llama from the air as long as you are not too high up, but we had better luck when we were closer to the ground. A vehicle, particularly an off-roader, is your best bet. That way you can traverse the outer edges of named locations, hills and mountains, and coastal areas easily.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Loot Llamas and Golden Llamas are hardly ever located within named locations. Instead, you should look on the outskirts of those places and off the beaten track.

Llamas like to hang out on hillsides and in grassy areas, so try to stick to those areas when hunting them down.

There is no guarantee of finding a Golden Llama as they have no specific spawn points and only three are currently spawning in every match, but you may just get lucky.

As this is a quest now, we hope Epic Games will increase the spawn rate for these in each match! Once you discover a Golden Llama, unlock/open it to get the rewards inside. There is usually a load of ammo, some gold bars, and sometimes a Boon. Good luck!

