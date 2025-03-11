How to Complete All Outlaw Midas Quests in Fortnite

Midas is one of the most deeply embedded characters in Fortnite’s lore and the new season brings in even more content to learn about him and several other characters. If you’re looking to complete all of the Outlaw Midas Quests in Fortnite and their rewards and release dates, we’ve got you covered.

The Outlaw Quests are part of a series of story-related quests for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. You can quickly check the ones you have available by opening up your main menu and navigating to the Story section. You’ll find all the relevant quests for the season listed there.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Note that not all of the quests will be immediately available or visible to you. That is because these quests are being periodically released to give players a bit of break time between each of them. These quests reward you with a ton of Battle Pass XP for completing them, so if you’re looking to quickly max out the Battle Pass and get the Midas skin, you should start completing them ASAP. If you’re looking to complete all of the Outlaw story quests, here’s the complete list and release date schedule.

Quest Name Release Date Wanted: Skillset Quests February 25, 2025 Wanted: Joss Quests March 5, 2025 Wanted: Midas Quests March 11, 2025 Wanted: Keisha Cross Quests March 18, 2025 Wanted: Baron Quests March 25, 2025

Every season, Fortnite releases a bunch of these story quests that tie in with the new map or the NPCs around them. The tasks you need to complete usually tie in with the motivations and goals of the NPCs and will give you an idea of what the season is about. Each season you get more lore from returning characters or the introduction of brand-new characters to expand the Fortnite universe. So, let’s check out what the Outlaw story quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 have in store for us.

How to Complete All Outlaw Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

How to Complete Wanted: Skillset Quests

Image via Epic Games

Get briefed by Skillset at his hideout

Travel to the Black Market outside of Crime City and find Skillset. Interact with him to get your briefing.

Collect Gold Bars from Safes or Cash Registers

Search for Safes or Cash Registers around the map and collect 150 Gold Bars to complete this quest.

Help open a Bank Vault with Thermite or hitting weak spots

Find a Bank Vault and use Thermite or your weapon to breach it. There are 4 Vaults across the map marked by the Vault icon.

Sabotage payphones for Valentina’s heist

Head to Outlaw Oasis and locate the payphones marked for sabotage.

Rob Fletcher Kane’s personal safe for Valentina

Travel to Outlaw Oasis and locate Fletcher Kane’s personal safe alongside Valentina and then crack it open.

Spend Gold Bars

Use the Gold Bars you’ve collected to purchase items or upgrades from vending machines around the map.

How to Complete Wanted: Joss Quests

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Talk to Joss about the magic on the island

Locate Joss in the lab beneath Magic Mosses and speak to her.

Damage opponents at Crime City or Lonewolf Lair

Head to either Crime City or Lonewolf Lair and deal at least 200 damage to enemy players.

Help Big Dill with the party

Find Big Dill in Crime City and complete the Found Quest to assist him with party preparations.

Eliminate opponents with the Collateral Damage Assault Rifle

Eliminate 3 players using a Collateral Damage Assault Rifle of any rarity..

Collect mineral samples using the Plasma Burst Laser on stone structures

Obtain a Plasma Burst Laser and use it to shoot at stone structures to collect minerals

Analyze the mineral samples on Joss’ chemistry table

After collecting the mineral samples, return to Joss’ lab and submit the samples.

How to Complete Wanted: Midas Quests

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Complete any SHADOW briefing

You can find Shadow Briefing terminals around the map and they will be marked by a laptop symbol. Head to the location and interact with the terminal to receive a specific task along with a time limit. There are three types of Shadow Briefing tasks:

Plunder : Find and open buried Rare chests.

: Find and open buried Rare chests. Armory : Damage enemy players using a specific weapon class.

: Damage enemy players using a specific weapon class. Supply Drop: Calls in a Supply Drop nearby and open it for rewards.

Deliver Midas’ offer to the Outlaws

Midas will ask you to deliver his message to the Outlaws marked on the map.

Reach level X in faction progression

?

Use the Sensor Backpack to search for Mysterious Energy

?

Steal a copy of the mask-making book from Mask Maker’s hideout

?

How to Complete Wanted: Keisha Cross Quests

Check back when the quests are released.

How to Complete Wanted: Baron Quests

Check back when the quests are released.

Those are all the Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 Outlaw quests and how to complete them. Check back soon as we’ll keep updating the guide with more information. In the meantime, check out the best weapons ranked and the ugliest skins.

