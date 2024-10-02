Fortnite Live Event Countdown (Chapter 5 Season 4)

The Doom Island may be gone but Doctor Doom isn’t done with Fortnite yet. The next live event is on its way with leaks suggesting Doom will be involved once more. Find out below when you can get involved with the Fortnite Live Event for Chapter 5 Season 4 and find the countdown.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Event Countdown

The next Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 event begins on October 5, 2024 at 2 pm ET.

The latest update arrived with only a few minor changes to the map. Many rivers and streams have dried up and the Doom Island no longer spawns. A lot of the upcoming Fortnitemares data has also been added in preparation for the spooky season. Many players have also noticed one extra special feature has appeared.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Just west of the Reckless Railways POI is a countdown showing players when the next in-game event will take place. If you want to find this countdown you will have to load into a regular Battle Royale as the Ranked Matches don’t show the countdown in-game.

Head to Reckless Railways and find the area to the west that looks like a bare patch with Stark Industries gear dotted around. The countdown is projected right there on the hill.

What To Expect From The Fortnite Event

Epic Games has yet to confirm any details so if you don’t want to hear what the possible leaks are, don’t continue reading!

According to leaked info online, the next Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 in-game event will feature Doom quite heavily. iFireMonkey posted on X with leaked information regarding a Doom Boss fight, which will end up changing the Fortnite map. The very next week, Fortnitemares arrives but whether these two events are linked is unclear.

We will keep you updated when we hear more Fortnite news. For now, check out some of the best Fortnite posters available today.

