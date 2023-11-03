How to Complete Reboot Rally Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite’s Chapter 1 map is back, and so are a lot of players who haven’t dropped in for a while. To help them out, Epic has reintroduced Reboot Rally. Here are all Reboot Rally Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 and how to complete them.

What Reboot Rally Is in Fortnite

Reboot Rally isn’t a mode in Fortnite OG, but rather an initiative for players who haven’t played in a long time to get back into it.

Nothing much happens beyond setting you up to complete challenges and earn cosmetics together, but it’s a fun way to add something extra to squadding up with your friends again like it’s the good old days.

How to Rally Friends in Fortnite OG

From the lobby menu, press Options/Start to open the game’s social menu. From there, select Reboot Rally from the top and then you can choose a friend who hasn’t played for a while. You won’t be able to choose anyone who’s already a Fortnite die hard, as you don’t need to ‘rally’ them.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Then, just invite them to your game and you should be set up to begin completing the Reboot Rally quests.

How to Complete Reboot Rally Quests

Rally your friends from their profile or the Reboot Rally Event panel (1)

Earn XP with a friend in any mode (80,000) – Five stages

There are also daily Reboot Rally quests to complete, which just ask you to complete standard daily quests.

You earn points for each quest you complete, with those points going towards unlocking the rewards. You get something for every 50 you earn, with 200 points unlocking everything. Therefore, it shouldn’t take you too long to have everything on offer.

As you complete all of the challenges, you’ll unlock special Reboot Rally cosmetics, including a cool looking glider and pickaxe. If you’re jumping in today, check out our picks for the best landing spots in Fortnite OG.