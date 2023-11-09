Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 7 Start Time Countdown

Fortnite OG is officially underway and we have regular map updates to look forward to! Fortnite OG brought Chapter 1 Season 5 back with so many nostalgic POIs and weapons. Read on to find when the next season map will hit with our Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 7 start time countdown with all the downtime details.

Fortnite Season 7 Start Time Countdown

Image Credit: Epic Games

The new Fortnite season starts on Thursday Nov. 16, 2023. Hotfixes like this usually happen around 8am EST. Unlike the previous huge update there shouldn’t be too much of a wait to jump back into a match.

We will see the return of classic Chapter 1 Season 7 and 8 POIs and landmarks when the new season begins including a snowy biome. Extra features will be added like the Pirate Cannon and Buried Treasure Maps. The pirate-themed areas is also said to be returning to this OG map!

There will not only be old POIs to explore, but classic weapons will also be making a comeback. The one-shot beast of a heavy sniper is supposed to be returning alongside the flint-knock pistol and clingers.

Regardless, it’s going to be a super quick season; possibly the quickest we have ever had! Make a note of the date and time, and be ready to jump on when the Fortnite servers go live again.

Fortnite OG Launch Trailer

With the teases and leaks coming thick and fast, Epic has released the link to the Chapter 4 Season 5 launch trailer, which revealed all the cool new stuff.

And that's everything we have regarding the next Fortnite Chapter 4 Season countdown and downtime.