Fortnite Festival Concert Planned for December

Fortnite is well-known for its big events, festivals, and in-game concerts so it may come as no surprise that one is planned to happen really soon. Let’s go over everything we know about the Fortnite Festival that’s planned for December.

Fortnite Festival Concert Coming in Chapter 5

Image Credit: Epic Games

According to AyeTSG on Twitter/X, there will be a festival or concert on December 9, 2023, at 9pm ET. There have been no further details released on who will headline the concert or who may be included in the lineup yet.

Fans are debating between artists like Juice WRLD or Travis Scott as both of these acts have had involvement with Fortnite before. We may even see more than one artist appearing on virtual stages within this festival.

It seems like it will most likely be a game mode rather than an in-game concert. The rumors are that it is planned as a Fortnite experience like Lantern Fest or Coachella Island. These game modes generally include quests to earn XP and themed rewards. At the Coachella Island, players could interact with various areas and games to complete quests and earn cosmetic and sprays so perhaps it will be a bit like that.

It is less likely that the event will be a Marshmello style concert event like we experienced back in 2019, although there may be something similar happening within the festival itself. This looks most likely that it will be set up to include a full festival of games and features to play and experience. No doubt we will see some famous names appearing too!

That is all we have on this upcoming Fortnite festival coming around the time of the Chapter 5 update! To keep up with the latest news on this event, and for more Fortnite hints and tips, why not check out more of our guides below.