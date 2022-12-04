What the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Map Looks Like

A brand-new chapter has arrived in the ever-popular Battle Royale title. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 kicks off today bringing with it a fresh map, a new Battle Pass, an overhaul to the arsenal of weapons available and much more. In this guide, we’ll be giving you your first look at the Fortnite Chapter 4 map, and revealing the names of some of the named locations you’ll be visiting this season.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Map Revealed

Here’s our first look at the Fortnite Chapter 4 map which has been completely refreshed over last season. From a quick glance, we can see that it’s been divided into separate ‘biomes’ again, with a snowy area in the northeast, what looks like lush forests in the east and south areas of the map, and a more autumnal area in the northwest segment.

What this does mean is it’s unlikely that many — if any — of the named locations and POIs from previous chapters will return. Instead, we already know of the following locales players will be able to explore when the servers come back online shortly.

Named Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4

Breakwater Bay

The Citadel

Anvil Square

Frenzy Fields

Faulty Splits

Slappy Shores

Shattered Slabs

Brutal Bastion

Lonely Labs

This is all of the named locations we’re aware of at the time of writing. As the servers come back online and we can explore the map for ourselves, we’ll add the remaining locales missing from our list.

That’s everything you need to know about what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like. For more on the game, we’ve got you covered with all vaulted, unvaulted and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, and what the update size is for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, so you can make sure you’ve got enough free space on your system.

