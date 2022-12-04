What the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Update Size Is on PlayStation, Xbox & PC
The year-long Chapter 3 of Fortnite: Battle Royale has come to an end and the first season of Chapter 4 has begun. The new season brings many changes to the island along with a big update to download. Here is the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Update Sizes
The size of the update always depends on the platform and is usually different for each. That is the case here with the v23.00 update with different sizes. We have independently checked and can confirm the sizes for each platform below:
- PlayStation 5: 11.80 GB
- Xbox Series X|S: 17.40 GB
- PC: 16.5 GB
Of course, having a fast and consistent connection will make downloading the update a breeze, but there are a few tips that anyone can use for to maximize the speed of the download. A console or PC connected directly to your router via an Ethernet cable will provide a consistently faster experience than through Wi-Fi.
Also, make sure no online games or programs are running while the download is in progress or it will split the bandwidth and the download will take more time. That includes downloading updates for other games or full games themselves. Pause or cancel those downloads for later after Fortnite updates.
That is everything you need to know on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Check out the links below for more Fortnite coverage.
