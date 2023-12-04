Weapon Cases are a brand new feature in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. If you haven’t come across one yet and would like to see what loot you can grab then read on. Here is your guide on how to search a Weapon Case in Fortnite!

Where to Find a Weapon Case in Fortnite

Weapon Cases can be found in very specific places around the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 map. There are seven spots around the island to search for these special cases containing ready-modded weaponry. These locations are:

Rebel’s Roost

Ritzy Riviera

East of Classy Courts

Reckless Railways

Hazy Hillside

South west of Pleasant Piazza

West of Fencing Fields

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

When you land at any of these spots you will have to look out for graffiti that shows you the way to a secret or hidden area. A couple of these Weapon Case caches are inside vaults — these are also usually accompanied by a Weapon Mod Bench.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Weapon Case is free to open, just interact with each of them and then pick up the weapon and ammo it has dropped. There is usually a good range of loot available: short range, medium range, and long range, so you can have a complete load out and start your match off well!

It is recommended to get your shields up before exploring the Weapon Cases as other players will know about these spots too! Be ready to fight for your loot.

Each of the weapons found in a Weapon Case has mods already attached, and is at least of Rare quality. If you enter a Vault and open cases there you can also add more mods, or change the ones you have already equipped.

That’s all you need to know about finding and opening a Weapon Case in Fortnite! For more hints and tips on how to get the most out of this new chapter, including how to find high value targets, check out further guides below.