Weapons have been majorly reworked in the new Chapter 5 Season 1. Every weapon in the world now has a random assortment of weapon mods based on rarity. Any weapon can have just about any mod, but it’s not always easy to tell at a glance what you are getting, especially in combat. To help with that, we’ve put together this list of all Weapon Mods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Every Weapon Mod & Type in Chapter 5 Season 1

As I said, a weapon’s mod loadout depends entirely on rarity. Common weapons won’t have any mods, whereas Uncommon weapons will have one, and it increases by one to max out at four on Legendary weaponry. Mods aren’t ground loot or manually equipped; only found already attached. Just about all attachments are universal, making it easier to keep an eye out for certain ones.

A weapon’s attachment loadout will also give it a unique prefix/title that might give you an idea of what it can do if you only read the name.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Optics

If you are a fan of the MK-Seven/Alpha assault rifle due to its built-in red dot, then this attachment type will be what you want to find. It replicates that same effectiveness, but it can now transform any weapon.

Sniper Scope (4x Scoped View)

P2X Optic (2x Scoped View)

Holo-13 Optic (1.3x Scoped View)

Red Eye Sight (1.15x Scroped View

Magazine

These attachments will either increase your magazine size or give you a boost in reloading. Either of these options are useful, especially in the case of the Auto Shotgun or an assault rifle.

Drum Mag

Speed Mag

Underbarrel

The underbarrel mods change a weapon’s behavior when firing. The laser will assist in hipfiring, but the angled foregrip helps with reduced time to ADS. The vertical foregrip provides the biggest bonus as it not only reduces ADS recoil but also potential spread.

Angled Foregrip

Laser

Vertical Foregrip

Barrel

There’s no superior mod in this category. You either get a boost to stealth, or you can hit your shots more accurately as the muzzle break noticeably reduces recoil.

Muzzle Break

Suppressor

If this is anything like Augments, you can expect more Weapon Mods as Chapter 5 Season 1 continues, and future seasons will definitely have more to offer. For more Fortnite guides and news, check out our links below.