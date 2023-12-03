Fortnite Chapter 5 Weapons – All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons

A new chapter means new weapons and perhaps the return of some old favorites! Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 sees the introduction of the new Nemesis AR and the return of the Flame Bow, among many more. See all vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5!
All Fortnite Chapter 5 Weapons
There is a great range of weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 from the Primal Flame Bow to the Cluster Clinger and so many more. This season also sees the return of Mythic rarity weapons dropped by NPCs and bosses! Here is the complete list of weapons available in this season:
- Hammer Pump Shotgun
- Diamond Heart’s Enforced Assault Rifle
- Peter Griffin’s Hammer Pump Shotgun
- Frenzy Auto Shotgun
- Nemesis Assault Rifle
- Striker Assault Rifle
- Thunder Burst SMG
- Hyper SMG
- Reaper Sniper Rifle
- Ranger Pistol
- Primal Flame Bow
- Suppressed Pistol
- Dragon’s Breath Shotgun
- Cluster Clingers (throwables)
- Ballistic Shield (defense)
- Grapple Balde (traversal)
All Vaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5
Of course with a new chapter comes some disappointment and some of our old faves have been vaulted during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. We must say goodbye to the old faves the heavy sniper rifle, the hand cannon and so many more. But who knows, maybe they will return another time! This season we will no longer see the following weapons:
- Suppressed Assault Rifle
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Scoped Assault Rifle
- Minigun
- Infantry Rifle
- Heavy Shotgun
- Drum Shotgun
- Tactical SMG
- Hand Cannon
- Dual Pistols
- Flint-Knock Pistol
- Proximity Grenade Launcher
- Heavy Sniper Rifle
Whatever kind of Fortnite player you are there is bound to be something you love in this season’s loot pool. For more hints and tips, including what Augments will return this season, check out more Fortnite guides below!