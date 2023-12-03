Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 brings back and an old favorite feature — the NPCs. Usually found in specific places around the Fortnite map, these non-playable but interactive characters are back for the new chapter. Find out below all NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

All NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

There are currently eight NPCs on the Chapter 5 Season 1 island with the possibility more will be added in future updates. Thanks to iFireMonkey on Twitter/X, we know who we can meet on the island as soon as downtime is over and we can load in! While downtime is active we cannot say for sure where each NPC is found but as soon as we find out we will give you their precise locations.

Image Credit: Epic Games via iFireMonkey on X

Until then, here is who we know will be roaming the Chapter 5 Season 1 island so far:

Snow Striker : Master of Snow and Ice – Scout Specialist found in the snow biome

: Master of Snow and Ice – Scout Specialist found in the snow biome Sun Tan Specialist : Don’t Get Burned – Healing Specialist found near the beaches

: Don’t Get Burned – Healing Specialist found near the beaches Steelsight : Victory Demands Nerves of Steel – Supply Specialist. Location unknown

: Victory Demands Nerves of Steel – Supply Specialist. Location unknown Hope : Make Some Trouble, Change The World – Location unknown

: Make Some Trouble, Change The World – Location unknown Mecha Team Shadow: Shadow Assembly Required – Heavy/Explosives Specialist. Found at the station north of Pleasant Piazza.

Shadow Assembly Required – Heavy/Explosives Specialist. Found at the station north of Pleasant Piazza. Contract Giller: Send In The Fish – Scout Specialist. Location unknown

Send In The Fish – Scout Specialist. Location unknown Vengeance Jones : Iconic Renegade On A Mission For Retribution. Location unknown.

: Iconic Renegade On A Mission For Retribution. Location unknown. Metal Mouth: For Hire. Found at the Cemetery east of Reckless Railways.

Some of these NPCs will be the types you can hire (specialists) who will give you help in a variety of ways. They will supply ammo or meds, or show the locations of enemies by scouting. Other NPCs will be boss fights or there to speak to to find out more about the ongoing Fortnite lore!

So those are all of the NPCs to be found around the new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 map! As soon as we know their precise locations we will keep you updated. For more help and tips, including what is in this season’s Battle Pass, check out the guides below.