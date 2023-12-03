All Augments in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Augments are back in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1! Many of us missed this special feature during Fortnite OG but they have returned and look better than ever. Find out below which Augments we can unlock in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Every Augment in Fortnite Chapter 5

Image Credit: Epic Games via HYPEX on Twitter/X

Four Augments can be chosen while you explore the new map with two options showing up every couple of minutes. Choose wisely and they can really make or break your game! Thanks to HYPEX on Twitter/X for leaking this info! Here are all of the Augments you can choose from during Chapter 5 Season 1:

Barrier Breaker – Weapons with a Muzzle Brake mod deal increased structure damage. Gain a Rare weapon with a Muzzle Brake mod.

– Weapons with a Muzzle Brake mod deal increased structure damage. Gain a Rare weapon with a Muzzle Brake mod. Magazine Munitions – Receive ammo when reloading a weapon with a Drum Mag. Gain a Rare weapon with a Drum Mag.

– Receive ammo when reloading a weapon with a Drum Mag. Gain a Rare weapon with a Drum Mag. Soothing Slap – Gain Slap energy regen after using any healing consumable.

– Gain Slap energy regen after using any healing consumable. Pinpoint P2X – Enemies are revealed when hit by a weapon with a P2X Optic. Gain a Rare weapon with a P2X Optic.

– Enemies are revealed when hit by a weapon with a P2X Optic. Gain a Rare weapon with a P2X Optic. Cluster Collector – Gain 2 Cluster Clingers. Eliminations grant additional Cluster Clingers.

– Gain 2 Cluster Clingers. Eliminations grant additional Cluster Clingers. Agile Mending – Reduce the movement speed penalty while channeling healing items.

– Reduce the movement speed penalty while channeling healing items. Dragon Armory – Receive a Dragon’s Breath Shotgun and Flame Bow.

– Receive a Dragon’s Breath Shotgun and Flame Bow. Ammo Drop – Instantly gain ammo. Eliminated players drop additional ammo.

– Instantly gain ammo. Eliminated players drop additional ammo. Explosive Surplus – Instantly gain Rocket ammo and gain additional Rocket ammo when opening containers.

– Instantly gain Rocket ammo and gain additional Rocket ammo when opening containers. Extended Mag – Weapons have greatly increased magazine size.

– Weapons have greatly increased magazine size. Fatigue Reload – Once per full stamina bar, when your stamina is depleted, reload your equipped weapon instantly.

– Once per full stamina bar, when your stamina is depleted, reload your equipped weapon instantly. Foodie – Gain a random movement buff whenever you eat a Forageable.

– Gain a random movement buff whenever you eat a Forageable. On The Go Bag – Instantly gain mobility consumables and gain additional mobility consumables when opening containers.

– Instantly gain mobility consumables and gain additional mobility consumables when opening containers. Green Thumb – Gathering Forageable items triples the amount gathered.

– Gathering Forageable items triples the amount gathered. Gun Game – Receive a new weapon each time you eliminate an opponent. Low rarity weapons yield better chances!

– Receive a new weapon each time you eliminate an opponent. Low rarity weapons yield better chances! Snowy Speed – Gain some icy speed when sprinting and sliding.

– Gain some icy speed when sprinting and sliding. Laser Precision – Weapons with a laser mod deal slightly increased headshot damage. Gain a Rare weapon with a laser mod.

– Weapons with a laser mod deal slightly increased headshot damage. Gain a Rare weapon with a laser mod. Light Flow Bullets – Gain Flow low gravity for a few seconds after firing a weapon with light ammo.

– Gain Flow low gravity for a few seconds after firing a weapon with light ammo. Flow Finder – Gain a FlowBerry Fizz and get a splash of Flow when opening any container.

– Gain a FlowBerry Fizz and get a splash of Flow when opening any container. Rare Riches – Randomly receive numerous Gold Bars, a Ballistic Shield or a Grapple Blade.

– Randomly receive numerous Gold Bars, a Ballistic Shield or a Grapple Blade. Marksman Headshots – Marksman Rifle headshots deal increased damage.

– Marksman Rifle headshots deal increased damage. Mini Reward – Instantly gain mini shields and gain additional mini shields when opening containers.

– Instantly gain mini shields and gain additional mini shields when opening containers. Ninja Training – Increased movement speed while crouching.

– Increased movement speed while crouching. Shield Suppressor – Weapons with Suppressors deal increased damage to shields. Gain a Rare weapon with a Suppressor.

– Weapons with Suppressors deal increased damage to shields. Gain a Rare weapon with a Suppressor. Balloon Fall – Player receives balloons after falling for a second.

– Player receives balloons after falling for a second. Water Rifter – Get rifted into the air when you swim into a fishing spot or you stay in the water for 15 seconds.

As you can see there are some Augments you may recognize and others that are completely new. This looks like a seriously exciting Fortnite Chapter 5! For more info and Fortnite tips, including where you can find NPCs, find further guides below.