How to Get Peter Griffin Skin in Fortnite

The latest Fortnite season has landed, and a certain Family Guy has dropped into the action. Yes, Peter Griffin is here to join other adult animated characters like Rick and Morty in your skin locker. Stick with us as we explain how to get Peter Griffin in Fortnite.

How to Unlock Fortnite Peter Griffin Skin

To unlock the Fortnite Peter Griffin skin, you’ll need to rank the Battle Pass up to level 70. Of course, that means you’ll also need to purchase the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks.

Rather than being available in the Item Shop or an instant unlock, you’ll have to grind to unlock Peter Griffin in Fortnite. He’s available as the final reward on page 11, meaning you’ll need to have purchased each and every previous reward using Battle Stars. Unless you’re willing to purchase levels using V-Bucks, it’ll take a long grind to unlock.

All Fortnite Peter Griffin Skins

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite.

Once you’ve got the Peter Griffin Fortnite skin available at level 70, there’s at least two other styles to unlock. After finishing all 14 pages of the battle pass you unlock the ‘Bonus Rewards’ tab, to spend any future Battle Stars on exclusive rewards. The tenth reward of this track is two separate variants for Peter Griffin: Gold Plated and Fancy.

Those will take even longer to unlock, but since Chapter 5 Season 1 is looking to last until March 2024, you’ve got plenty of time to do so.

That said, it’s unlikely that this outfit will ever be added to the Item Shop. Similar to other Battle Pass exclusive skins like Darth Vader and Geralt of Rivia, that would no doubt anger players that devoted hours into grinding through seasonal objectives to unlock it.

Now you know how to get the Peter Griffin Fortnite skin!