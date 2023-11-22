Best Fortnite Aim Training Map Codes

Before Chapter 3, Fortnite required players to be proficient in building and shooting. However, the inclusion of Zero Build meant that players had to forget half of that and really hone their gunfighting skills.

As Fortnite OG has likely brought a lot of players back who stopped a few chapters ago, it’s always a good time to take part in creative maps that focus on Aim Training.

Best Fortnite Creative Maps for Aim Training

A lot of these promise and deliver roughly the same things, so we have found a few of the most popular to share with you.

Practice Zone: 5251-6106-7517

This map features everything you might need, from combat to building with individual pieces and editing them on the fly. The five-player max is useful if you want some direct practice but don’t have any friends to bring in with you. Each individual section is a unique area, so you can always be assured you’re paired with players seeking the same help. There’s a somewhat heavy focus on building, so it is unclear if it’s exactly what Zero Build players need.

Aim, Edit, Piece Control: 5112-1759-8096

This is a map to use if you want to practice with specifically your duos partner. While this offers a lot of what the above map does, the player limit makes it good for practicing as a pair or 1v1 help. It bills itself as a great warmup map, and that especially counts if you consider that it offers a loadout, perfect for the current Fortnite OG season.

Edit & Aim & Piece Control: 8308-0140-1669

The true benefit of this map over the previous ones is the eight-player limit. This means that you get the best test of your skills against a wide number of players at one time. While you could do this in Deathmatch maps, this is lower stakes, and you can work on what you need to work on instead of trying for some specific point goal. Each of these maps offers something entirely different, and this one is definitely best for solo players looking to push larger fights near the end of a match.

Hopefully, one of our selections for best Aim Training maps proves to be useful in upping your game.