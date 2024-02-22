Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Event Start Date

With a new season on the horizon, it’s time to wrap things up with the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 event. Since there was no special event to usher in the latest chapter of the battle royale game, it seems increasingly likely that we’ll get one as this season wraps up. Read on to learn everything we know so far.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Event Countdown

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 event will likely take place on March 7, 2024.

That’s the day before the current battle pass wraps up and Season 2 begins. It’s worth noting, however, that Epic Games has yet to officially speak out about an end-of-season event. As we’ll get into, though, datamines from the final mid-season update all but confirm some form of event.

Since they’ll need to leave enough time for players to experience the event before downtime begins to usher in a new season, we anticipate the event will arrive the day before. Normal matchmaking tends to stop around an hour before the event’s start time, giving players a window to choose their skins and prepare for the fun.

What Is in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Event?

As it stands, we only know a few small things about the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 event. It was first unveiled by reliable Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey soon after the 28.30 update. Rather than a full end-of-season event though, it’ll take the form of a smaller event within a certain part of the main island.

It appears that we are having some form of event this season to end of Chapter 5 – Season 1, here's a quick rundown of the info:



– Earthquakes are happening again

– There is something called "Central Picnic"

– Mentions of a "Caldera Crack"

– Mentions of "Event Chaos" — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 22, 2024

We don’t know an awful lot, aside from the fact that it’ll coincide with earthquakes occurring more frequently across the island. The update files also make reference to ‘Central Picnic’, ‘Caldera Crack’, and ‘Event Chaos’, but it’s unclear what these mean so far.

For now, just know that this event will likely be less consequential than most others in Fortnite. You can still hold out for some high-intensity set pieces to witness, but they’ll come as mid-match distractions rather than their own event entirely.

As soon as we know more about the upcoming Fortnite end-of-season event, we’ll update this guide. Until then, check out how to get a fishing rod in LEGO Fortnite and everything we know about Chapter 5 Season 2 so far.