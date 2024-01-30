Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Release Date & Latest Leaks

Out with the old and in with the new.

The current season introduced a ton of new features to the Omniverse, from the Solid Snake skin to unique animation styles. So, now the question on everyone’s mind is what’s included in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, and we’re here to explain the latest details on its release.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Come Out?

If we look at the duration of the current Season 1 Battle Pass, the next Fortnite season will be released around March 8, 2024. As for the exact launch times, it should debut at 3 a.m. ET/ 12 a.m. PT/ 8 a.m. BST. These are standard times we’ve seen in the past, but it could be subject to change.

Updates don’t generally take up too much space, so you don’t have to clear your whole storage to make room for the next chapter. However, Epic Games hasn’t confirmed any details as of yet, so we’ll still need to wait for more concrete information.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Leaks

Many Fortnite players believe Chapter 5 Season 2 will be centered around Greek Mythology. Designs found in the current map suggest this theme, specifically with the wording of “Odyssey.”

Fortnite are now playtesting Chapter 5 Season 2 ‼️



This season is rumored to be Greek Mythology themed due to the current map's art direction, the Greek Mythology themed skins in the surveys, and earthquakes mini-events that will start happening next week. pic.twitter.com/lL4Fr4kvEr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 30, 2024

To add more fuel to the fire, Fortnite leaks showcase an Olympian Battle Pass with an ensemble of well-known gods. There have also been instances of earthquakes and ice melting around the map as a lead-up to the following season. This could indicate something lurking deep within the ground, unleashing a wild beast.

Speaking of beasts, a beloved panda could make his debut in the Omniverse due to the timing of the season. In particular, we could see Kung Fu Panda’s Po since the fourth movie installment happens to land on the same day the Battle Pass ends.

Apart from new features, we may see the return of the character Midas. The theory ties into a file featuring his namesake on a yacht landmark, but it could be a cosmetic rather than an all-out return.

THEORY: We might get a Midas-themed Yacht in Chapter 5 – Season 2 👀



In the latest update, a codename called "MidasYacht" was added to the files.



It COULD simply be the Marigold Yacht, but the files NEVER referred to the landmark as "MidasYacht", this codename only exists since… pic.twitter.com/sNdQ9MIGmg — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 25, 2024

More content, such as emotes, skins, and weapons, will likely be included in the next update. Greek Mythology will also be the main theme of these items, yet there will be other styles to look forward to.

That does it for our guide on Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2’s release date and leaks. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best aim training map codes.