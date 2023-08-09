How to Get Magic Artifacts for Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

When players welcome the wizard Gale into their party, they must go on a series of quests to satisfy his Arcane Hunger. This unfortunate condition can cause his spirit to drain throughout your journey, lessening his accuracy with Constitution Saving Throws. So, to counter this occurrence, we’ll show you how to get magic artifacts for Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Magic Items for Gale in BG3

Gale’s magic items can be purchased through Traders (typically with a green or blue-colored icon) or picked up while looting objects. If you aren’t sure whether or not an item will suffice for his condition, you can hover over it to check for the ‘Gale can absorb this item’s magic’ prompt in its description.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll most likely get these items when progressing through the main campaign, but you can buy them from Traders to speed up the process. Keep in mind that not all magic objects will satisfy Gale’s Arcane Hunger, so it’s best to ensure the product’s compatibility before making the purchase.

Those who want to obtain these items for free can participate in quests like Save the Refugees, Find the Missing Shipment, and Search the Cellar to receive them as a reward. Then, players can give the artifacts to Gale anytime he has an exclamation point icon above his head. This process will take some time, as you cannot hand it to him all at once; therefore, you must wait until he is ready for the next batch.

Once you’ve given him enough magic items, you’ll need to meet with Elminster, who seemingly appears after Act 1.

