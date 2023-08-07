How Many Acts Are There In Baldur’s Gate 3? Playthrough Times, Explained

Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 has been captivating players on PC since it launched on 3 August, 2023. It’s a large game, split into acts. But how many acts are there and how long is a typical BG3 playthrough?

How Many Acts Does Baldur’s Gate 3 Have?

There are three acts in total in Baldur’s Gate 3. Like a film or stage play, it’s split into an opening act, a middle act and a dramatic final act to bring the story to a close.

Some fans might be disappointed by the news that there’s only three acts to work through, but they need not worry. Each act is a long, detailed and intricate exploration of the Dungeons and Dragons world BG3 represents, letting players do everything from romance bears to freeing trapped prisoners.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

How Long is BG3? Playthrough Time Explained

It’s pretty common to say that a game’s average playthrough time varies considerably. Few games in recent memory have varied as much as BG3, though.

Factoring in aspects like player competency and how much of a completionist someone is, completing BG3 can take anywhere from 75 to 150 hours.

Assuming you’re someone who pursues leads, completes side quests and enjoys aimlessly exploring, you can expect to be at the higher end of that scale. If you’re someone who prefers to work quickly and stick to the main narrative, you’ll likely be to the lower end.

There’s also not complete parity between the three acts. The devs at Larian Studios have confirmed that the game’s second act is the largest by some margin, meaning players can expect to spend longer completing the middle section of BG3. With Act 1 coming in up to 30 hours in length, Act 2 could take players nearly 50 hours to complete.

That's everything on how long Baldur's Gate 3 is and how many acts there are. It's a breathtaking game which, according to reports, has wildly outperformed even the most optimistic dev's expectations.