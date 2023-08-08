How to Get Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3 – Gale BG3 Location

There are plenty of companions to get to join your growing party in Baldur’s Gate 3. While some are certainly obvious, and you’re bound to run into them, others are somewhat out of the way. Gale can be harder to find than usual companions, and it’s possible you walked right by him after the ship crashed.

Where to Find Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

From where you wake up in the crashed Nautiloid after the Baldur’s Gate 3 tutorial, you’ll want to stay in the area and journey through the wreckage. We made the initial mistake of taking these ledges up and out and missed out on Gale entirely.

You’re looking for the Ancient Sigil Circle portal at the coordinates X:223 and Y:325.

Interacting with this portal will lead to a strange arm appearing through it. There are a few options, but you want to go with the agreeable options that you’ll help this mystery person. You then have to successfully pass a strength check to pull them through.

Don’t worry if you’re a magic user and there are factors working against you on strength checks, as you get at least one more try. It’s possible there is a third try, but we got it on our second.

When you succeed, your new companion Gale will be pulled to safety, and he will join you. Fortunately, he knows a great deal about the Mindflayer parasites. If, at this point, you already have three companions with you, Gale will head to camp, and you can meet up with him there.

Gale Companion Statistics

Gale is a Human Wizard, so if you need a spellcaster early on, this is your best option.

If you’re into exploring random ruins and creepy areas, he’s great to bring with you as the following proficiencies will keep you going:

Arcana

History

Investigation

Insight

Persuasion

The nice thing about Baldur’s Gate 3 is that time doesn’t pass, so if you missed Gale, you can always go back for him. For more help traveling through the Forgotten Realms, check out our links below.