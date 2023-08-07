Guides

All Baldur’s Gate 3 Races, Subraces, Classes, & Subclasses – Listed

Time to try out some wild combinations!

All the choices available when making a new character in BG3 can be rather overwhelming. It can be difficult to keep track of what options you’ve used in the past or what combinations you are looking to try. Add that you can’t easily check some of these things in character creation unless you select/highlight a specific option. To mitigate that, we bring you this easy-to-reference list of all races, subraces, classes, and subclasses.

We have a separate guide for all Cantrips to help with that part of creation.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 Races & Subraces

There are 11 total races to pick from in Baldur’s Gate 3, many of which have a subclass option. These are given in the same order the game presents them.

Dragonborn Race
  • Elf
    • High Elf
    • Wood Elf
  • Tiefling
    • Asmodeus Tiefling
  • Drow
    • Lolth-Sworn Drow
      • Seldarine Drow
  • Human
  • Githyanki
  • Dwarf
    • Gold Dwarf
    • Shield Dwarf
    • Duergar
  • Half-Elf
    • High Half-Elf
    • Wood Half-Elf
    • Drow Half-Elf
  • Halfling
    • Lightfoot Halfling
    • Strongheart Halfling
  • Gnome
    • Rock Gnome
    • Forest Gnome
    • Deep Gnome
  • Dragonborn
    • Black Dragonborn
    • Blue Dragonborn
    • Brass Dragonborn
    • Bronze Dragonborn
    • Copper Dragonborn
    • Gold Dragonborn
    • Green Dragonborn
    • Red Dragonborn
    • Silver Dragonborn
    • White Dragonborn
  • Half-Orc

All Baldur’s Gate 2 Classes & Subclasses

There are 12 classes to choose between, with a few having a subclass option. As with races, these are ordered the same as in the game.

Dragonborn Fighter
  • Barbarian
  • Bard
  • Cleric
    • Life Domain
    • Light Domain
    • Trickery Domain
    • Knowledge Domain
    • Nature Domain
    • Tempest Domain
    • War Domain
  • Druid
  • Fighter
  • Monk
  • Paladin
    • Oath of the Ancients
    • Oath of Devotion
    • Oath of Vengeance
  • Ranger
  • Rogue
  • Sorcerer
    • Wild Magic
    • Draconic Bloodline
    • Storm Sorcery
  • Warlock
    • The Fiend
    • The Great Old One
    • The Archfey
  • Wizard

We hope this Baldur’s Gate 3 races and classes list will be instrumental in helping you enjoy your next (or first) playthrough. For more help creating the perfect experience in BG3, check out our links below.

