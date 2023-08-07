All Baldur’s Gate 3 Races, Subraces, Classes, & Subclasses – Listed

All the choices available when making a new character in BG3 can be rather overwhelming. It can be difficult to keep track of what options you’ve used in the past or what combinations you are looking to try. Add that you can’t easily check some of these things in character creation unless you select/highlight a specific option. To mitigate that, we bring you this easy-to-reference list of all races, subraces, classes, and subclasses.

We have a separate guide for all Cantrips to help with that part of creation.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 Races & Subraces

There are 11 total races to pick from in Baldur’s Gate 3, many of which have a subclass option. These are given in the same order the game presents them.

Elf High Elf Wood Elf

Tiefling Asmodeus Tiefling

Drow Lolth-Sworn Drow Seldarine Drow

Human

Githyanki

Dwarf Gold Dwarf Shield Dwarf Duergar

Half-Elf High Half-Elf Wood Half-Elf Drow Half-Elf

Halfling Lightfoot Halfling Strongheart Halfling

Gnome Rock Gnome Forest Gnome Deep Gnome

Dragonborn Black Dragonborn Blue Dragonborn Brass Dragonborn Bronze Dragonborn Copper Dragonborn Gold Dragonborn Green Dragonborn Red Dragonborn Silver Dragonborn White Dragonborn

Half-Orc

All Baldur’s Gate 2 Classes & Subclasses

There are 12 classes to choose between, with a few having a subclass option. As with races, these are ordered the same as in the game.

Barbarian

Bard

Cleric Life Domain Light Domain Trickery Domain Knowledge Domain Nature Domain Tempest Domain War Domain

Druid

Fighter

Monk

Paladin Oath of the Ancients Oath of Devotion Oath of Vengeance

Ranger

Rogue

Sorcerer Wild Magic Draconic Bloodline Storm Sorcery

Warlock The Fiend The Great Old One The Archfey

Wizard

