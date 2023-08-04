Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. One particular niche of weaker but still very useful spells are Cantrips, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3.
All Obtainable Cantrips & Their Uses in Baldur’s Gate 3
There 24 Cantrips in all to gain and choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup.
In contrast to traditional spells in the game, Cantrips are instantly cast and can be used as often as you want. The main trade-off is that they’re weaker, and there are no healing-based ones. However they are still plenty reliable when used properly.
|Name
|Description
|Level/School
|Casting Time
|Duration
|Class/Race
|Acid Splash
|Throw a bubble of acid to all targets in range.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Blade Ward
|Talk half-damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing and Slashing attacks.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|2 Turns
|College of Lore, College of Valour, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, High Elf, High Half-Elf, Eldritch Knight, Bard
|Bone Chill
|Prevent the target from healing until your next turn.
|Necromancy
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, High Elf, High Half-Elf, Eldritch Knight
|Dancing Lights
|Illuminate a 9 meter radius.
|Evocation
|One Action
|10 Turns
|College of Lore, College of Valour, Sorcerer, Wizard, Eldritch Knight
|Eldritch Blast
|Conjure 1 beam of crackling energy (more beams at higher levels)
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Warlock
|Firebolt
|Throw a mote of fire at a target within range.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Wizard, High Elf, High Half-Elf,Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer
|Friends
|Charm a non-hostile creature and gain advantage on Charisma checks against it.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, College of Lore, College of Valour, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Eldritch Knight
|Githyanki Psionics: Mage Hand
|Create an invisible spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Concentration
|Githyanki
|Guidance
|Bestow upon a creature within melee range, they gain a d4 bonus to one ability of their choosing for the duration.
|Divination
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Cleric, Druid
|Light
|Infuse an object with an aura of light.
|Evocation
|One Action
|100 Turns or until Long Rest
|Bard, Cleric, Sorcerer, Wizard, High Elf, High Half-Elf, Eldritch Knight
|Mage Hand
|Create a spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Eldritch Knight
|Minor Illusion
|Create an illusory image that distracts nearby creatures, compelling them to investigate.
|Illusion
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Eldritch Knight
|Poison Spray
|Project a puff of noxious gas.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Druid, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Produce Flame
|A flickering flame appears in your hand. It sheds bright light in a 3m radius and deals 1d8 Fire damage when thrown.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|100 Turns (?)
|Druid
|Ray of Frost
|Reduce the target’s Movement Speed by 3m.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Resistance
|Magically bolster a creature’s defenses. It receives a +1d4 bonus to Saving Throws.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Cleric, Druid
|Sacred Flame
|Engulf your target in a sacred flame, dealing damage.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Cleric
|Selune’s Dream
|The caster is able to heal an ally for 1d8 hit points. However, the spell may put the target into a slumber.
|Evocation
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Any class with ‘Amulet of Selune’s Chosen’ equipped
|Shillelagh
|Imbue your weapon with magical energy, causing it to deal additional bludgeoning damage
|Transmutation
|Bonus Action
|10 Turns
|Druid
|Shocking Grasp
|Shock your enemy, inflicting lightning damage and preventing the target from reacting.
|Evocation
|One Action
|1 Turn
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Thaumaturgy
|Manifest a supernatural power that grants you advantage on Intimidation and Performance checks.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Cleric, Tiefling (Asmodeus or Zariel)
|Thorn Whip
|Strike at a target a thorned whip. It deals 1d6 Piercing damage and pulls the target 3m closer to you if it is Large or Smaller in size.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Druid
|True Strike
|Gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll.
|Divination
|One Action
|2 Turns
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Fighter, Rogue, Ranger
|Vicious Mockery
|Unleash a string of enchanted insults at a creature. It takes damage, receives Disadvantage on its next Attack Roll.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Bard
That concludes our guide for all Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3. We hope you find this helpful as you start your journey through Faerun, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.
