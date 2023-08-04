Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. One particular niche of weaker but still very useful spells are Cantrips, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Obtainable Cantrips & Their Uses in Baldur’s Gate 3

There 24 Cantrips in all to gain and choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup.

In contrast to traditional spells in the game, Cantrips are instantly cast and can be used as often as you want. The main trade-off is that they’re weaker, and there are no healing-based ones. However they are still plenty reliable when used properly.

Name Description Level/School Casting Time Duration Class/Race Acid Splash Throw a bubble of acid to all targets in range. Conjuration One Action Instantaneous Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard Blade Ward Talk half-damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing and Slashing attacks. Abjuration One Action 2 Turns College of Lore, College of Valour, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, High Elf, High Half-Elf, Eldritch Knight, Bard Bone Chill Prevent the target from healing until your next turn. Necromancy One Action Instantaneous Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, High Elf, High Half-Elf, Eldritch Knight Dancing Lights Illuminate a 9 meter radius. Evocation One Action 10 Turns College of Lore, College of Valour, Sorcerer, Wizard, Eldritch Knight Eldritch Blast Conjure 1 beam of crackling energy (more beams at higher levels) Evocation One Action Instantaneous Warlock Firebolt Throw a mote of fire at a target within range. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Wizard, High Elf, High Half-Elf,Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer Friends Charm a non-hostile creature and gain advantage on Charisma checks against it. Enchantment One Action 10 Turns Bard, College of Lore, College of Valour, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Eldritch Knight Githyanki Psionics: Mage Hand Create an invisible spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects. Conjuration One Action Concentration Githyanki Guidance Bestow upon a creature within melee range, they gain a d4 bonus to one ability of their choosing for the duration. Divination One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Cleric, Druid Light Infuse an object with an aura of light. Evocation One Action 100 Turns or until Long Rest Bard, Cleric, Sorcerer, Wizard, High Elf, High Half-Elf, Eldritch Knight Mage Hand Create a spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects. Conjuration One Action 10 Turns Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Eldritch Knight Minor Illusion Create an illusory image that distracts nearby creatures, compelling them to investigate. Illusion One Action 10 Turns Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Eldritch Knight Poison Spray Project a puff of noxious gas. Conjuration One Action Instantaneous Druid, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Produce Flame A flickering flame appears in your hand. It sheds bright light in a 3m radius and deals 1d8 Fire damage when thrown. Conjuration One Action 100 Turns (?) Druid Ray of Frost Reduce the target’s Movement Speed by 3m. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard Resistance Magically bolster a creature’s defenses. It receives a +1d4 bonus to Saving Throws. Abjuration One Action 10 Turns Cleric, Druid Sacred Flame Engulf your target in a sacred flame, dealing damage. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Cleric Selune’s Dream The caster is able to heal an ally for 1d8 hit points. However, the spell may put the target into a slumber. Evocation One Action until Long Rest Any class with ‘Amulet of Selune’s Chosen’ equipped Shillelagh Imbue your weapon with magical energy, causing it to deal additional bludgeoning damage Transmutation Bonus Action 10 Turns Druid Shocking Grasp Shock your enemy, inflicting lightning damage and preventing the target from reacting. Evocation One Action 1 Turn Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard Thaumaturgy Manifest a supernatural power that grants you advantage on Intimidation and Performance checks. Transmutation One Action 10 Turns Cleric, Tiefling (Asmodeus or Zariel) Thorn Whip Strike at a target a thorned whip. It deals 1d6 Piercing damage and pulls the target 3m closer to you if it is Large or Smaller in size. Transmutation One Action Instantaneous Druid True Strike Gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll. Divination One Action 2 Turns Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Fighter, Rogue, Ranger Vicious Mockery Unleash a string of enchanted insults at a creature. It takes damage, receives Disadvantage on its next Attack Roll. Enchantment One Action Instantaneous Bard

That concludes our guide for all Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3. We hope you find this helpful as you start your journey through Faerun, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides as they come up, such as all Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops.