All Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can't miss out on these Cantrips!

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. One particular niche of weaker but still very useful spells are Cantrips, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Obtainable Cantrips & Their Uses in Baldur’s Gate 3

There 24 Cantrips in all to gain and choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup.

In contrast to traditional spells in the game, Cantrips are instantly cast and can be used as often as you want. The main trade-off is that they’re weaker, and there are no healing-based ones. However they are still plenty reliable when used properly.

NameDescriptionLevel/SchoolCasting TimeDurationClass/Race
Acid SplashThrow a bubble of acid to all targets in range.ConjurationOne ActionInstantaneousEldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
Blade WardTalk half-damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing and Slashing attacks.AbjurationOne Action2 TurnsCollege of Lore, College of Valour, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, High Elf, High Half-Elf, Eldritch Knight, Bard
Bone ChillPrevent the target from healing until your next turn.NecromancyOne ActionInstantaneousSorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, High Elf, High Half-Elf, Eldritch Knight
Dancing LightsIlluminate a 9 meter radius.EvocationOne Action10 TurnsCollege of Lore, College of Valour, Sorcerer, Wizard, Eldritch Knight
Eldritch BlastConjure 1 beam of crackling energy (more beams at higher levels)EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousWarlock
FireboltThrow a mote of fire at a target within range.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousWizard, High Elf, High Half-Elf,Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer
FriendsCharm a non-hostile creature and gain advantage on Charisma checks against it.EnchantmentOne Action10 TurnsBard, College of Lore, College of Valour, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Eldritch Knight
Githyanki Psionics: Mage HandCreate an invisible spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects.ConjurationOne ActionConcentrationGithyanki
GuidanceBestow upon a creature within melee range, they gain a d4 bonus to one ability of their choosing for the duration.DivinationOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Cleric, Druid
LightInfuse an object with an aura of light.EvocationOne Action100 Turns or until Long RestBard, Cleric, Sorcerer, Wizard, High Elf, High Half-Elf, Eldritch Knight
Mage HandCreate a spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects.ConjurationOne Action10 TurnsBard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Eldritch Knight
Minor IllusionCreate an illusory image that distracts nearby creatures, compelling them to investigate.IllusionOne Action10 TurnsBard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Eldritch Knight
Poison SprayProject a puff of noxious gas.ConjurationOne ActionInstantaneousDruid, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
Produce FlameA flickering flame appears in your hand. It sheds bright light in a 3m radius and deals 1d8 Fire damage when thrown.ConjurationOne Action100 Turns (?)Druid
Ray of FrostReduce the target’s Movement Speed by 3m.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousEldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
ResistanceMagically bolster a creature’s defenses. It receives a +1d4 bonus to Saving Throws.AbjurationOne Action10 TurnsCleric, Druid
Sacred FlameEngulf your target in a sacred flame, dealing damage.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousCleric
Selune’s DreamThe caster is able to heal an ally for 1d8 hit points. However, the spell may put the target into a slumber.EvocationOne Actionuntil Long RestAny class with ‘Amulet of Selune’s Chosen’ equipped
ShillelaghImbue your weapon with magical energy, causing it to deal additional bludgeoning damageTransmutationBonus Action10 TurnsDruid
Shocking GraspShock your enemy, inflicting lightning damage and preventing the target from reacting.EvocationOne Action1 TurnEldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
ThaumaturgyManifest a supernatural power that grants you advantage on Intimidation and Performance checks.TransmutationOne Action10 TurnsCleric, Tiefling (Asmodeus or Zariel)
Thorn WhipStrike at a target a thorned whip. It deals 1d6 Piercing damage and pulls the target 3m closer to you if it is Large or Smaller in size.TransmutationOne ActionInstantaneousDruid
True StrikeGain Advantage on your next Attack Roll.DivinationOne Action2 TurnsBard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Fighter, Rogue, Ranger
Vicious MockeryUnleash a string of enchanted insults at a creature. It takes damage, receives Disadvantage on its next Attack Roll.EnchantmentOne ActionInstantaneousBard

That concludes our guide for all Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3. We hope you find this helpful as you start your journey through Faerun, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides as they come up, such as all Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops.

