All Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops & How To Get Them

To commemorate the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios is hosting a Twitch Drop event to reward players with exclusive cosmetics. Not only will you gain a fashionable outfit, but you will also get a sneak peek into other player experiences to maximize your next playthrough. So, to help you obtain this chic reward, we’ll show you all the Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drop rewards and how to get them.

All Baldur’s Gate Twitch Drop Rewards

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch event includes the exclusive Camp Clothing Set:

Streamhopper Loafers

Channeler’s Trunks

Periwinkle Undergarments

Chatterbox’s Tabard

The Twitch celebration ensemble showcases a vibrant purple design suited for a warrior’s downtime. Whenever you have time to set up camp, you can equip this set to get some much-needed relaxation.

Image Source: Larian Studios

How to Get Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops

Fans can get the entire Camp Clothing Set by following these steps:

Connect your Larian account to your Twitch. Log into Twitch. Watch a Baldur’s Gate 3 stream (or multiple channels) with the ‘DropsEnabled’ tag. Continue watching for two hours. Claim your rewards in the Twitch Drops Inventory. Check your Camp Chest in-game.

The event will end on Aug. 17, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT, so be sure to get them while you can. These rewards can also expire if you don’t link your accounts after seven days. Fortunately, you can easily connect your Larian account to your Twitch in just a few minutes on the Connected Accounts tab.

Image Source: Screenshot via Larian

From there, you can start watching Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch streams with the ‘DropsEnabled’ tag. Viewers can watch multiple channels for the drops; therefore, they won’t be limited to one streamer.

You can always keep track of your progress in the Drops & Rewards section of your profile and then claim the rewards once you’ve reached the two-hour mark. As a result, the outfit will be transferred to the Camp Chest to prepare you for relaxation.

Now that you know how to get all the Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops, you can learn more about the RPG with our Companions guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more content about the game.