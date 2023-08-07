Does Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) Really Have 17,000 Endings? Explained

Unsurprisingly, the newest hit RPG is a massive undertaking with plenty to explore. There are tons of characters to meet and enemies to vanquish. However, one big number being discussed is the number of endings. Current rumors say there are 17,000 possible endings, but is this true? We’d like to break this down for you and help explain if this is possible.

Are There Really 17,000 Endings in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The 17,000 endings number for Baldur’s Gate 3 first surfaced in a Fextralife video that quoted Larian Studios’ lead writer Chrystal Ding.

Larian’s Director of Publishing then quote tweeted the video, adding a cheeky confirmation of the ending number.

Oh no they found the 17,000 number https://t.co/54zAaGsfYj — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) July 17, 2023

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean there are 17,000 unique endings. Instead, it is more of a guess at the number of variations based on player choices. Considering the amount of freedom that players have in choosing companions, alignment, and race, there is a lot of possibility for distinctly different playthroughs.

While the amount of actual unique endings will never possibly reach 17,000, it is a safe bet that it would take a good bit of difficulty to see the same exact ending twice. This only adds to the replayability of Baldur’s Gate 3, as it further cements how each created character is an individual. It is a reasonable expectation that even if you made all the same choices in a different playthrough, as long as the character itself had different aspects, you’ll still see a separate ending.

The other currently known number is that one playthrough can take upwards of 75 hours. It only makes sense that you should get unique results after that much of an investment. So, for the time being, it certainly feels like that 17,000 endings number does stick the landing. For more Baldur’s Gate 3 explanations and guides, check out our links below.