Meet the Voice Cast of Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel is host to some amazing voice acting, and we can’t blame you if you want to know who voices every major character in Hazbin Hotel. Luckily, we’ve listed some of the show’s most notable actors down below for your convenience.

It should be noted that as of this article’s writing, the Amazon series is ongoing and we still have yet to meet every major character. To that end, we’ll be updating this guide week to week with new info on each new member of the cast, and the full cast list should be available after the series’ finale airs on Feb. 1.

Charlie Morningstar – Erika Henningsen

The show’s main protagonist and the daughter of Lucifer and Lilith, Charlie, is played by Erika Henningsen. She appeared in several TV shows ranging from Blue Bloods to Harlem, and she has prior experience in voicing animated characters via the DreamWorks series Curses!.

Vaggie – Stephanie Beatriz

Vaggie is voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, who is no stranger to voice acting and live action fare. You may recognize her voice from her performance as Mirabel Madrigal in Disney’s Encanto, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans won’t have any trouble recognizing her as the actor behind Rosa Diaz.

Alastor – Amir Talai

The Radio Demon Alastor is brought to life by Amir Talai. A prominent voice and figure in both live action performances and voice acting, he has appeared in everything from Family Guy and American Dad to films like Marriage Story and The Circle.

Angel Dust and The Egg Bois – Blake Roman

The voice of Angel Dust and the Egg Bois belongs to one Blake Roman. Though not as well known as some other actors on this list, his prior works include a character on Blue Bloods, The Broadway Show With Tamsen Fadal, and two short films.

Husk – Keith David

Keith David voices the surly bartender Husk, and his filmography is one of the most storied. From vocal performances in Rick and Morty and Disney’s The Princess Frog to live action performances in Films like The Thing, They Live, Armageddon, and more, chances are you’ve seen or heard him act at least once before.

Niffty & Susan – Kimiko Glenn

Kimiko Glenn is the one behind Niffty’s particularly unnerving performance. She’s most well known for the character Brook Soso in Orange Is the New Black and Peni Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but you might have also heard her voice in the Baby Shark TV show and movie.

Adam and Sir Pentious – Alex Brightman

Both the arrogant Adam and the laughably incompetent Sir Pentious are played by Alex Brightman. He has multiple film, television, and acting credits that range from The Black List to Dead End: Paranormal Park, but his most notable role — at least for Vivziepop fans — is easily Fizarolli in Helluva Boss.

Katie Killjoy – Brandon Rogers

Katie Killjoy is played by Brandon Rogers, which should come as no surprise to anyone who has watched Helluva Boss. He voices the main character Blitzo in the Vivziepop YouTube series, and offers the same manic energy found in Hazbin Hotel to the performance. He’s also well known for his comedy videos on YouTube, and still releases new content with a fair amount of regularity.

Vox – Christian Borle

The voice of the Television Demon Vox belongs to Christisn Borle. He has landed a number of notable live action roles in films like Blackhat, Legally Blonde: The Musical, and The Bounty Hunter, as well as Television roles in The Good Wife and The Prodigal Son. In terms of voice acting, his most notable performance prior to this is in Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

Velvet – Lilli Cooper

Vox’s right hand woman Velvet is played by Lilli Cooper. Her credits run the gamut from games like Grand Theft Auto 5 to Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, and she has landed several character roles in television shows like Bull and NCIS: New Orleans over the years.

Valentino – Joel Perez

Angel Dust’s abusive contract holder is voiced by Joel Valentino. He’s credited in the likes of Jesus Christ Super Star Live in Concert, Tick, Tick… BOOM!, and The Outs. For Helluva Boss fans, though, he’s likely recognize as the actor behind Doc.

Zestial Morde – James Monroe Iglehart

The forebodingly genial Zestial Morde is portrayed by James Monroe Iglehart. He’s well known among Vivziepop fans as the voice of Asmodeus in Helluva Boss, but he also has credits ranging from Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure to The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Carmilla Carmine – Daphne Rubin-Vega

Carmilla Carmine, the determined matriarch of Hell’s Overlords, is played by Daphne Rubin-Vega. This experienced actor has showed her skill in everything from Sex and the City to In The Heights, and her other credits span television, Broadway performances, and voice acting.

Travis – Don Darryl Rivera

Though his appearances in the wider series are brief, Travis is played by Don Darryl Rivera in the series’ Pilot episode, Helluva Boss, and the Hazbin Hotel series proper. He also played Bobo Malone in Only Murders in the Building, and several other characters throughout Helluva Boss’ run.

Lute – Jessica Vosk

Adam’s security angel is played by Jessica Vosk. Her TV and movie credits outside of Hazbin Hotel are limited, with the biggest ones being roles in Schmigadoon! and East New York. She does, however, have extensive experience in Broadway productions and music. Hopefully she gets the chance to show said skills off before the first season’s finale.

Lucifer Morningstar – Jeremy Jordan

Charlie’s socially awkward father Lucifer Morningstar is voiced by Jeremy Jordan. He has quite a bit of experience that ranges from musical theatre to television and film acting, and he filled several roles throughout the 69 episode run of Supergirl.

Mimzy – Sarah Stiles

Alastor’s moocher of a friend Mimzy is played by Sarah Stiles. Her experience spans live action and animated fare, and fans of the latter likely recognized her voice from her time as Spinel in the Steven Universe Movie and Steven Universe Future.

Cherri Bomb – Krystina Alabado

The wild Cherri Bomb is played by Krystina Alabado. She has a solid mix of credits in both live action films and television as well as animated series, with her role as Veronica in Voltron: Legendary Defender Being of particular note.

St. Peter – Darren Criss

Heaven’s gatekeeper St. Peter is played by none other than Darren Criss. You’ve likely heard him at some point over the years given he has multiple credits that span live action and animation, and he’s privy to multiple vocal credits for characters in several big animated works like Bruce Chutback in Rick and Morty, Haruto in Yasuke, and Super Man in Justice League: Warworld.

Sera – Patina Miller

The Elder Seraphim Sera is played by Patina Miller. Her acting credits are largely from live action fare, with some of the bigger ones being Queen Isola in The Many Saints of Newark, Daisy Grant in Madam Secretary, and Commander Paylor in The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Parts 1 and 2. However, she does have a voice acting credit from her time as the narrator for Word Party.

Emily – Shoba Narayan

Emily, the more innocent of the Seraphim and Charlie’s Heaven-born counterpart, is played by Shoba Narayan. Her acting resume isn’t as extensive as other Hazbin Hotel cast members, but she still has some notable credits as Whitney Qu’osby in Halal in the Family and Don Nightingale in the original Gossip Girl.

Rosie – Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Cannibal Town’s leader and shoulder to cry on Rosie is played by Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. She has a modest slew of credits in live action, and some of the biggest are from The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal and her role as Carol Burnett in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.