Is the Hazbin Hotel Pilot Canon? Explained

It’s not uncommon for a show’s pilot to be separate from the final product, so you’re not alone in wondering if the Hazbin Hotel Pilot is canon or not. Luckily, we have all the answers you’re looking for in this comprehensive explainer guide.

Is the Hazbin Hotel Pilot Canon to the Full Series? Explained

Image Credit: Vivziepop and Amazon

Based off of where the TV series starts, the YouTube pilot for Hazbin Hotel is indeed canon to the full series.

Instead of re-establishing the show with a new introductory episode, episode 1 of Hazbin Hotel on Amazon kicks off right after Charlie enlists Alastor’s help in establishing her rehabilitation program for the denizens of Hell. They’re likewise still in the aftermath of the latest purge of Hell executed by Heaven, and all of Alastor’s associates are present in the Hazbin Hotel.

It can be a little jarring for those who go straight into the Amazon Series, but it’s great news for those who supported the original pilot. Plus, as an added bonus, it means most anyone can get a glimpse at the series for free before they decide if they want to buy an Amazon Prime subscription to see the full series.

Hazbin Hotel Watch Order Explained

With all of that in mind, the watch order for Hazbin Hotel is a little more complicated than going straight into the series on Amazon.

First, watch the Hazbin Hotel Pilot on YouTube via the official Vivziepop YouTube channel. It comes in at roughly 30 minutes, so it’s not exactly the hardest sell. Once that’s done, you can watch through the Amazon series in its entirety.

If this watch order is made more complicated by the release of a film or other related media, we’ll be sure to update it accordingly for your convenience.

Do You Need to Watch Helluva Boss Before Hazbin Hotel? Explained

Oh, and before you ask, you do not need to watch Helluva Boss to understand Hazbin Hotel.

While the two are set within the same universe, they haven’t yet overlapped in a meaningful way. You can get a better understanding of the wider Vivziepop animated universe if you dig into the YouTube series’ two seasons, but it won’t impact your understanding of the new series if you don’t.

That’s all you need to know about whether or not the Hazbin Hotel pilot is canon. For more on the series, be sure to check out our other articles down below. we also have plenty of articles covering other types of animation, such as our list of the best anime for beginners.