How to Save Refugees in Druid Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

After you escape the Nautiloid, you’ll find yourself in a conflict between the Tieflings and goblins, as the grove can no longer sustain enough residents. The only way to resolve this issue is to assist the refugees by taking down the malicious goblins, paving a safe passage to Baldur’s Gate. So, to help you with this quest, we’ll show you what steps you need to take to complete this objective.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Save the Refugees Quest Guide

Once you’ve spoken to Zevlor and Kagha, you must travel to the Goblin Camp through Blighted Village. Players must also talk to Rath while there to begin the Rescue the Druid Halsin quest, which can be completed during your time at the camp. Alternatively, you can attack Kagha, but we recommend sticking with the goblin camp route to avoid unnecessary conflict.

You will encounter a few roadblocks along the way, so you can choose to either persuade them through dice rolling or with a good ole’ fashion brawl (some races will allow you to pass through without any fights.) Players can find the entrance to the enemy’s homestead near a bridge, where they will be notified of the goblins’ presence.

When you head deeper inside the base, you can go through the Heavy Oak Doors to take down the three leaders: Boss Ragzlin, Priestess Gut, and a Drow (as long as you agree to Zevlor’s request.) The bosses will be marked with waypoints on the map, and you can take advantage of Halsin’s powers to make the battles go by much quicker.

The Nightwarden Minthara will be the most difficult out of the bunch, so take some Short Rests in between and stock up on any health potions from a nearby Trader. After you’ve defeated the enemies, Halsin will ask you to meet him at Emerald Grove. However, it’s best to fast travel to the location during this time, as a horde of goblins will continuously attack your party at the camp.

Zevlor will reward you for your efforts by hosting a celebration in the team’s honor. As a result, the Save the Refugees quest will be completed once you go to sleep, triggering another mission for the storyline.

