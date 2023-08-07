Baldur’s Gate 3 Silent Library Puzzle Guide

There are plenty of quests to take on in Baldur’s Gate 3, but not all of them can be cleared with just brute strength. Some require you to do a bit of thinking, and that’s where we come in. Here’s how to solve the Silent Library puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 “What Can Kill the Nightsong” Answer & Solution

The Silent Library itself is located in the Gauntlet of Shar dungeon in Baldur’s Gate 3, and you’ll get here naturally by progressing through Shadowheart‘s questline. The Silent Library itself is laced with traps, and before you start exploring the area, we recommend sneaking around to slowly disarm all the traps you can find and take out the enemies after.

Once you’ve handled all the traps and enemies, head to the bookshelf in the northeast corner of the room and interact with it to obtain a book called Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger.

Image Source: Larian Studios

Open the gate in the center of the room by using Thieves’ Tools or with any character who can handle locks, and interact with the plinth to read the question, “What can kill the Nightsong?” To answer the riddle, simply place the Teachings of Loss book on the plinth to open the door, and that’s it.

Image Source: Larian Studios

Silent Library Puzzle Reward

For your efforts, you’ll be rewarded with two pieces of equipment: the Dark Justicar Helmet and the Spear of Night. Here are their stats and effects:

Dark Justiciar Helmet: +1 bonus to saving throws against spells, +1 Constitution saving throws. While obscured, the number to roll a critical hit is reduced by 1.

+1 bonus to saving throws against spells, +1 Constitution saving throws. While obscured, the number to roll a critical hit is reduced by 1. Spear of Night: 3-10 damage. +1 weapon enchantment, allows you to kill Nightsong.

That’s all you need to know about how to solve the Silent Library puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.