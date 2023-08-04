How to Free Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

While escaping from the Nautiloid in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will encounter a woman trapped in a tube. Shadowheart will ask you to free her from the contraption, and the only clue is the strange machine right beside her cage. If you need help saving Shadowheart, you’ve come to the right place because we can tell you how to do it.

Saving Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you examine the contraption beside the pod, you will find an empty socket on it, implying the existence of a key. Luckily, the object is nearby, and you will need to enter the room east of her pod. Remember not to take the path toward the quest objective marker, or you will enter a battle and automatically fail to rescue Shadowheart.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Luckily, you won’t encounter any enemy in the east chamber. Just walk to the end of the room, and you will find the body of a dead thrall on the ground beside a treasure chest. Loot the corpse, and you will get Gold, an Emerald Ring, and the Eldritch Rune. Once you collect the item, your character will comment that the object will help you unlock the control machine.

When you examine the console, you will get a new option to insert the Eldritch Rune into the socket. Afterward, you must roll a die and get a number higher than two to unlock the pod. Once Shadowheart is free, you can recruit the woman to become your party member and help you face the hoard of imps in the next chamber.

Besides Shadowheart, you can try gathering other companions on your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3. After escaping from the Mind Flayer’s ship, you will get stranded at an unknown beach where you can encounter Astarion and Gale.