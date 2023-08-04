Guides

How to Free Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

Gain another companion!

How to Free Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3
Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

While escaping from the Nautiloid in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will encounter a woman trapped in a tube. Shadowheart will ask you to free her from the contraption, and the only clue is the strange machine right beside her cage. If you need help saving Shadowheart, you’ve come to the right place because we can tell you how to do it.

Saving Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you examine the contraption beside the pod, you will find an empty socket on it, implying the existence of a key. Luckily, the object is nearby, and you will need to enter the room east of her pod. Remember not to take the path toward the quest objective marker, or you will enter a battle and automatically fail to rescue Shadowheart.

Shadowheart's Pod Key Location in BG3.
Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Luckily, you won’t encounter any enemy in the east chamber. Just walk to the end of the room, and you will find the body of a dead thrall on the ground beside a treasure chest. Loot the corpse, and you will get Gold, an Emerald Ring, and the Eldritch Rune. Once you collect the item, your character will comment that the object will help you unlock the control machine.

When you examine the console, you will get a new option to insert the Eldritch Rune into the socket. Afterward, you must roll a die and get a number higher than two to unlock the pod. Once Shadowheart is free, you can recruit the woman to become your party member and help you face the hoard of imps in the next chamber.

Besides Shadowheart, you can try gathering other companions on your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3. After escaping from the Mind Flayer’s ship, you will get stranded at an unknown beach where you can encounter Astarion and Gale.

Related Posts

About the author

Gabriela Jessica

Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.

More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Comments