Look, it’s nothing to be ashamed of. After a particularly nasty run of bad rolls and tough battles in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ve used up all of your Scrolls of Revivify. Now, you need to figure out how to get more, or if you even can. Worry not though, as we’re here to help.

Getting More Scrolls of Revivify in Baldur’s Gate 3?

To start, we have good news: Scrolls of Revivify aren’t a one and done item you get in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can find them regularly through the merchants scattered throughout the game, and they’ll usually be fairly affordable so long as the merchants like you.

Simply speak to them and see if they currently have a Scroll or Scrolls available for trade or barter. If they do, give them gold or items of equal value to make them your own. If they don’t have any available, take a Long Rest at your camp and let some time pass and then check back in with them again to see if their stock updated.

How to Farm Scrolls of Revivify Fast in BG3

That last point is important, as it can allow you to farm Scrolls of Revivify in Baldur’s Gate 3.

So long as you have the camping supplies to spare, you can continuously use long rests to update a merchant’s stock and get more Scrolls of Revivify. This can allow you to build up a healthy stock of the items, and ensure you’re never unable to raise a dead party member when you can’t reach Withers at your camp.

You don’t need to be very far into the game to use this method either. We tried this trick with Arron at the Druid Grove, and it worked exceptionally well. The only drawbacks are that it can leave you without many supplies for a Long Rest, and it takes a decent amount of time to use the technique long enough to get a sizable surplus.

Keep this in mind, and with luck you’ll be able to get through the game without ever being short on reviving items.

That’s all we have to share on the topic of how to get more Scrolls of Revivify in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more on the game, check out our plethora of other guides and articles down below.