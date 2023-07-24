Sturgeon Stardew Valley: How & Where to Catch

When it comes to fishing in Stardew Valley, there is no shortage of underwater plunder to find. Some fish in the game can be particularly challenging to find and hook up, as they can depend on location, season, and weather. One of the most lucrative and thus highly sought is the Sturgeon, and if you’re trying to figure out how exactly to get your hands on this especially blue fish, here is our nifty guide for how and where to catch Sturgeon in Stardew Valley.

How to Find & Catch Sturgeon in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Sturgeon is a fairly rare freshwater fish that can be found in the waters of the Mountain Lake during the summer and winter seasons. The best chance of it appearing (up to 16%) is during rainy summer days, while the least chance is during rainy Winter days (achieved with a Rain Totem). It’s also recommended to cast your line out as far out as possible, as that improves your odds as well.

As with any other fish, the Magic Bait can also be used to try and catch a Sturgeon during any time, season or weather, if you have some.

Alternatively, the fish can also be purchased from the Traveling Cart (Fri-Sun) when it happens to appear for 600-1,000g. If you’ve unlocked The Sewers, Krobus also sells the fish in his shop on Wednesdays for just 200g.

Note that Sturgeon is part of the Night Fish Bundle at the Community Center, so drop one there if you haven’t already.

How to Make Money With Sturgeon in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Sturgeon are considered one of the best fish in Stardew Valley in terms of making good amounts of money. Along with being a crafting ingredient for seafood dishes as well as Quality Fertilizer, if you bring Sturgeon to a Fishing Pond on your farm, it can be used to make hefty loads of an item that no other fish can — Caviar.

Upon placing at least one Sturgeon in your Pond, it will reproduce within 4 days and provide Sturgeon Roe, which you can then stick in a Preserves Jar to make Caviar.

If you’ve only recently constructed your first Pond, the capacity will only be 1. However, after completing four particular quests, the capacity will increase to 10. The quests themselves appear as exclamation points over your Pond whenever it reaches max capacity.

This will then allow you to produce plenty of Sturgeon Roe in each one. As you build more ponds with more Preserve Jars, your Caviar output can increase dramatically, allowing you to build some very substantial funds towards whatever endeavors you wish.

That concludes our guide for how and where to catch Sturgeon in Stardew Valley. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what activity you like most in the game.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Stardew Valley, such as where to find Rainbow Trout, one of other biggest money-making fishes in the game.