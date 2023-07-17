Where to Find Rainbow Trout in Stardew Valley

Whether you’re trying to fill the Community Center or fill your stomach, Stardew Valley is loaded with a colorful array of different fish. The most vibrant of these is the Rainbow Trout, and even though it’s not used in any bundles, it’s certainly worth adding to your collection anyway. Here’s where to find the Rainbow Trout in Stardew Valley.

Where Can You Find the Rainbow Trout in Stardew Valley?

Most of the fish in Stardew have particular criteria for when they’ll show up. There are two bodies of water in the Valley that you can catch the Rainbow Trout, and those are the River and the Mountain Lake. However, there’s more than just location that you need to take into consideration.

As it turns out, the Rainbow Trout is a real fairweather fish because they’re only available to catch during the summer, and the weather has to be sunny. Unfortunately, that means you can’t get your hands on one for your first season, but just make sure you don’t forget to catch one by the end of the summer, because you won’t be able to get them for a whole year afterwards.

What Can You Do With a Rainbow Trout?

As it turns out, the Rainbow Trout isn’t the most useful fish in the game, despite its shimmering colors. There are no bundles in the community center that require a Rainbow Trout, and no villagers will love or even like it if you give it to them. However, there are a couple bulletin board posts that’ll ask for them and you can use them in cooking as well.

Any recipe that calls for a fish will allow you to use a Rainbow Trout to make it, but if you’re looking to make a Trout Soup, it’s the only fish you can use. Plus, it’ll give you +1 to your fishing stat, so it’s worth catching a few to have for when you’re really struggling for a catch in the future.

That’s really all there is to catching a Rainbow Trout in Stardew Valley. Whether you’re looking for help catching a fish or figuring out a quest, be sure to check back here for more Stardew guides.