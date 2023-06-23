Ghostfish in Stardew Valley: How to Catch & Where to Find

Image Source: ConcernedApe

Looking for the spookiest fish in all the valley? Here’s how to find it.

Stardew Valley’s community center tasks players with finding all sorts of things, from forage to fish, and some of the latter can be a little tricky to find. The more challenging fish are in the Specialty Fish Bundle, and the spookiest one might also be the easiest. Here’s where to catch the Ghostfish in Stardew Valley.

Where to Catch Ghostfish in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley has plenty of fish in the sea. And lakes. And ponds. And rivers. Look, the point is there’s a ton for you to catch. One such fish (that is also necessary for a Community Center bundle) is the Ghostfish.

The Ghostfish is a bit rare, though, so you won’t have that easy of a time catching one. The simplest way to get a hold of one is by heading to the mines. Make your way to level 20. Once there, you’ll notice that there’s an underground lake. Start fishing. You’ll get some algae here and there, but your primary bites will be from ghostfish as they’re very abundant there. Upgrade your rod to have an easier chance at catching them, too.

If getting them manually doesn’t appeal to you, you can always check up on the travelling cart on Fridays and Mondays to see if she’ll have one on hand. In a pinch, that cart can get you just about anything you need if you’re ever in doubt. The only downside is that it won’t be a constant stream, and it’s randomized.

There you have it, a steady supply of ghostfish is at the palm of your hand! You might also get lucky and be able to buy one from the Travelling Cart, but fishing them out of the mines is going to be your best bet. If you need more help with Stardew Valley, check out our wiki!

About the authors

Yamilia Avendano Founder of Twinfinite, playing games since 1991, especially in the simulation and action genres.



More Stories by Yamilia Avendano Nick Rivera Nick Rivera graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021 studying Digital Media and started as a Freelance Writer with Twinfinite in early 2023. Nick plays anything from Halo to Stardew Valley to Peggle, but is a sucker for a magnetic story. More Stories by Nick Rivera

Related Posts