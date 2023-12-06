Stardew Valley: How to Rebuild the Community Center

Stardew Valley’s Community Center is one of the main methods of tracking your progression throughout the game. It’s by no means mandatory, and you can actually choose to go against it if you feel like doing so, but here’s how to rebuild the Community Center in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley Community Center Overview

Once you’ve made it to the 5th day of your first Spring in Stardew Valley, entering Pelican Town from the bus stop between 8 am and 1 pm while it’s not raining will trigger a cutscene with Mayor Lewis. He’ll tell you all about the old Community Center and how it’s fallen into disarray, and from that point on you’ll be able to add items to the different bundles and slowly work your way to completion.

There are six bundles to be completed in the Community Center, with each room having a corresponding bundle to go along with it. If you complete every bundle in every room, not only will the building be restored to its former glory, but it’ll also close down the Joja Mart on the East side of town.

Crafts Room in Stardew Valley

The Crafts Room will contain bundles that are mostly focused around items that you can forage at different times of year. It’s one of the easier rooms to complete, being possible to complete on your first year as long as you make sure to go out foraging each season.

Reward: Bridge is repaired, unlocking the Quarry.

Exotic Foraging Bundle (Any 5) – Coconut, Cactus Fruit, Cave Carrot, Red Mushroom, Purple Mushroom, Maple Syrup, Oak Resin, Pine Tar, Morel

Coconut, Cactus Fruit, Cave Carrot, Red Mushroom, Purple Mushroom, Maple Syrup, Oak Resin, Pine Tar, Morel Spring Foraging Bundle – Leek, Dandelion, Daffodil, Wild Horseradish

Leek, Dandelion, Daffodil, Wild Horseradish Summer Foraging Bundle – Sweetpea, Spice Berry, Grape

Sweetpea, Spice Berry, Grape Fall Foraging Bundle – Common Mushroom, Wild Plum, Hazelnut, Blackberry

Common Mushroom, Wild Plum, Hazelnut, Blackberry Winter Foraging Bundle – Winter Root, Crystal Fruit, Snow Yam, Crocus

Winter Root, Crystal Fruit, Snow Yam, Crocus Construction Bundle – Wood (99), Wood (99), Stone (99), Hardwood (10)

Pantry in Stardew Valley

The pantry in the Community Center is going to be for all of the crop- and animal-related bundles. You’ll need some specific crops from each season except winter, but you’ll also need to hold onto some of the Gold-Quality crops you’ve got if you want to get through these bundles quickly.

Reward: Greenhouse unlocked.

Spring Crops Bundle – Parsnip, Green Bean, Cauliflower, Potato

Parsnip, Green Bean, Cauliflower, Potato Animal Bundle (Any 5) – Large Milk, Large Egg (Brown), Large Egg (White), Large Goat Milk, Wool, Duck Egg

Large Milk, Large Egg (Brown), Large Egg (White), Large Goat Milk, Wool, Duck Egg Quality Crops Bundle (Any 3) – Parsnip (Gold Star), Melon (Gold Star), Pumpkin (Gold Star), Corn (Gold Star)

Parsnip (Gold Star), Melon (Gold Star), Pumpkin (Gold Star), Corn (Gold Star) Artisan Bundle (Any 6) – Truffle Oil, Cloth, Goat Cheese, Cheese, Honey, Jelly, Apple, Apricot, Orange, Peach, Pomegranate, Cherry

Truffle Oil, Cloth, Goat Cheese, Cheese, Honey, Jelly, Apple, Apricot, Orange, Peach, Pomegranate, Cherry Summer Crops Bundle – Tomato, Hot Pepper, Blueberry, Melon

Tomato, Hot Pepper, Blueberry, Melon Fall Crops Bundle – Corn, Eggplant, Pumpkin, Yam

Fish Tank in Stardew Valley

The Fish Tank is going to be for all of your aquatic needs, be it with or without fins. You’ll need to fish in different locations to complete this bundle as well as use some crab pots, but also take note of the time of day and weather for each fish you’re looking for – some fish are much more picky than others.

Reward: The glittering boulder is removed.

River Fish Bundle – Sunfish, Catfish, Shad, Tiger Trout

Sunfish, Catfish, Shad, Tiger Trout Crab Pot (Any 5) – Lobster, Crayfish, Crab, Cockle, Mussel, Shrimp, Snail, Periwinkle, Oyster, Clam

Lobster, Crayfish, Crab, Cockle, Mussel, Shrimp, Snail, Periwinkle, Oyster, Clam Night Fishing – Walleye, Bream, Eel

Walleye, Bream, Eel Specialty Fish – Pufferfish, Ghostfish, Sandfish, Woodskip

Pufferfish, Ghostfish, Sandfish, Woodskip Lake Fish – Largemouth Bass, Carp, Bullhead, Sturgeon

Largemouth Bass, Carp, Bullhead, Sturgeon Ocean Fish – Sardine, Tuna, Red Snapper, Tilapia

Bulletin Board in Stardew Valley

The Bulletin Board is going to be for some of your more artisan goods. This is going to be the place to drop off dyes, feed and some of the recipes that you’ve been able to cook up with your crops and catches.

Reward: Your friendships with everyone in town is increased.

Chef’s Bundle – Maple Syrup, Fiddlehead Fern, Truffle, Poppy, Maki Roll, Fried Egg

Maple Syrup, Fiddlehead Fern, Truffle, Poppy, Maki Roll, Fried Egg Dye Bundle – Red Mushroom, Sea Urchin, Sunflower, Duck Feather, Aquamarine, Red Cabbage

Red Mushroom, Sea Urchin, Sunflower, Duck Feather, Aquamarine, Red Cabbage Fodder Bundle – Wheat (10), Hay (10), Apple (3)

Wheat (10), Hay (10), Apple (3) Field Research Bundle – Purple Mushroom, Nautilus Shell, Chub, Frozen Geode

Purple Mushroom, Nautilus Shell, Chub, Frozen Geode Enchanter’s Bundle – Oak Resin, Wine, Rabbit’s Foot, Pomegranate

Boiler Room in Stardew Valley

The Boiler Room is going to require you to do some mining and exploring, but nothing in these bundles will be too difficult or dangerous to attain. You’ll just have to make it down low enough in the caves to encounter certain items, but you won’t have to go into the Skull Cavern for anything here.

Reward: Minecarts around town are repaired allowing fast travel to and from the bus station, the mines and the Blacksmith.

Blacksmith’s Bundle – Copper Bar, Iron Bar, Gold Bar

Copper Bar, Iron Bar, Gold Bar Geologist’s Bundle – Quartz, Earth Crystal, Frozen Tear, Fire Quartz

Quartz, Earth Crystal, Frozen Tear, Fire Quartz Adventurer’s Bundle (Any 2) – Slime (99), Bat Wing (10), Solar Essence, Void Essence

Vault in Stardew Valley

The Vault is the most straightforward of the rooms, but also makes you wonder just what kind of operation the Junimos are running in there. You’ll just need to have the corresponding amount of gold in your inventory when you go to complete the bundles, and it’ll go through just like any regular transaction would.

Reward: Bus is repaired and Calico Desert is unlocked.

2,500g Bundle – Purchase with 2,500g

Purchase with 2,500g 5,000g Bundle – Purchase with 5,000g

Purchase with 5,000g 10,000g Bundle – Purchase with 10,000g

Purchase with 10,000g 25,000g Bundle – Purchase with 25,000g

That’s really all there is to rebuilding the Community Center in Stardew Valley. If you miss something that you needed to grow or catch in a certain season, no worries! Just make sure to pay attention when that season comes around the next year and you can fill them in then. For more guides like where to catch a bream or where to find a daffodil, be sure to check back here.