Stardew Valley Bream: Where to Catch & How to Use

Bream is a common fish that you may often catch while fishing in Stardew Valley. If you need help finding the location of this aquatic creature, this handy guide can tell you where you can find Bream and how to use it.

Stardew Valley Bream Location

Bream is a fish that is commonly found in Pelican Town and Cindersap Forest rivers. Unlike rare fishes, Bream can be caught during all seasons, but it will only appear between 6 PM and 2 AM.

Personally, I like to fish at the northeast bridge near the Joja Mart, but you can get this fish from any side of the rivers. Since Bream is a common fish, it does not move very fast during the fishing mini-game, and you should be able to catch this aquatic creature easily.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

You can also obtain Bream using methods other than fishing. For example, you have a chance to get Bream when you go dumpster diving during any season. The Traveling Cart may also sell Bream for 135 to 1,000 Gold in Cindersap Forest on Friday and Sunday.

How to Use Bream in Stardew Valley

Bream has many utilities, from cooking ingredients to tailoring. Here is the list of all recipes that require this fish:

Baked Fish Ingredients: Sunfish x1, Bream x1, Wheat Flour x1 Unlock method: The Queen of Sauce – 7 Summer, Year 1

Maki Roll Ingredients: Any fish x1, Seaweed x1, Rice x1 Unlock method: The Queen of Sauce – 21 Summer, Year 1

Sashimi Ingredients: Any fish x1 Unlock Method: Obtain 3 Hearts with Linus



Bream can be placed in a Fish Pond, where they will produce Roe. Initially, you can only have three fish in a pond, but you can raise the limit by completing three quests.

You will also need one Bream to complete the Night Fishing Bundle in the Community Center. The game does not specify the quality and size, so you can throw the lowest-grade fish into the bundle.

Lastly, I don’t recommend using Bream as a gift. Most villagers either dislike or hate the fish, and only a handful feel neutral toward it. It is better for you to sell or turn Bream into a dish that requires any fish as its ingredient.

That covers everything you need to know about where to catch and how to use Bream.