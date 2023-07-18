Stardew Valley: How to Find Linus’ Basket

Find Linus' Basket in Stardew Valley to help you become the bestest of buds!

Stardew Valley throws random quests at you to complete so that you can have a respite between the banalities of day to day farm life. One of these is from Linus, the Pelican Town homeless person that lost his blackberry basket. You’ll have that basket back for him in no time. Here’s where Linus’ basket is in Stardew Valley.

Unfortunately, Linus himself gives no word on where the basket could be, because he doesn’t remember. Fortunately, what Linus can’t tell you, we can!

Getting the Blackberry Basket Quest

You’ll first receive the message in your mailbox about Linus’ basket on the Fall 8 in Year 1.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

It doesn’t matter what your relationship level is with Linus at this point. You’ll always receive it on this day regardless.

Once you’ve read the message, you can then proceed to track down his missing item.

Where to Find Linus’ Basket in Stardew Valley

Linus’ basket can be found by the side of the road near the tunnel in the Backwoods area.

From your farm, head east. This will lead you to the bus stop area where you’re going to want to walk onto the actual road and then follow it west.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Head down the road and off-screen to the left will lead you to another area where, upon reaching the end of the road, you will find the basket laying off to the side. Grab it when you’re there!

Here’s a picture of the specific area right next to the tunnel entrance, in case it helps you.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Once you pick up the basket, you can head back to Linus who is found usually in his tent west of the mines and then you can go ahead and give it back to him. If you can’t find Linus at his tent, chances are he’ll be near the Spa or on the left side of the lake in the Fall.

As is the case with all villagers, though, Linus’ location will vary depending on the time of day, the season, and whether or not it’s raining.

If you somehow manage to lose the basket, you can make your way to the Lost and Found box in Lewis’ manor to grab it from there. However, it’s worth noting that you cannot use or sell Linus’ basket, so don’t worry, you can’t lose it forever.

Congratulations on completing this quest!

It’s definitely worth pursuing as it gives you a quick buck, but even better, it brings you closer to Linus. Specifically, you’ll gain one friendship heart with Linus for completing the quest. He’s a nice guy and his story is very endearing. Plus, more friends the merrier, right?

If you’re looking to get all of the town in Stardew Valley on your good side, here’s a guide for all villager likes and dislikes.

For more Stardew Valley guides, check out our ever expanding wiki! If you need help with something that’s not in there, leave your question in the comments down below! We’ll do our best to help you out with all your Stardew Valley needs.