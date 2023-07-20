How to Get Oak Resin Stardew Valley: How to Make & Locations

Stardew Valley is filled with resources that you can use to craft items to make your life easier, stock the Community Center or give to the residents of Pelican Town. A resource that’s easy to overlook is Oak Resin, and while it’s pretty simple to attain, it’s also pretty useful for your farm. Here’s where to find oak resin and what you use it for.

Where Do You Get Oak Resin in Stardew Valley?

As simple as it sounds, you can get Oak Resin from any of the Oak trees in Stardew Valley, whether they’re on your farm or not. Unfortunately, you can’t get the resin out without crafting a Tapper, which you have to be at least Farming level 3 to craft.

Once you’ve reached level 3 in Farming, you can craft a Tapper with 40 Wood and 2 Copper Bars. When you’ve got a Tapper, just take it over to any Oak Tree and interact with it, and after 7 to 8 in-game days, you’ll have yourself an Oak Resin. Be careful not to put your Tapper on the wrong tree by mistake; Pine Tar and Maple Syrup are useful, but if you’re waiting for Oak Resin it’ll be another long week.

You can also occasionally get Oak Resin as a monster drop for killing a Haunted Skull, but there’s only a slim chance that you’ll get one. Plus, you can only find the Haunted Skulls in the Quarry Mine or the dungeon levels of the Mines, so it might be 7 to 8 days by the time you get one as a drop.

What Can You Do With Oak Resin?

Out of all the uses for Oak Resin, most likely the least beneficial is for gifting to other villagers. Maru likes it, but everyone else in town dislikes it as a gift, unless someone needs it for a specific request. You can however use it to increase the capacity of the Fish Pond from 5 to 7 total capacity.

If you’re looking to fill up the bundles in the Community Center, you’ll need an Oak Resin for the Enchanter’s Bundle on the Bulletin Board, and if you’ve got one extra, you can use it in the Crafts Room for the Exotic Foraging Bundle. You can also use Oak Resin interchangeably with the other tree saps to make a Floppy Beanie in Emily’s Sewing Machine.

The more handy uses for Oak Resin come in the form of crafting recipes. If you’re looking to get your crops to grow at least 25% faster than usual, you can use Oak Resin with a piece of Coral to make some Deluxe Speed Gro. My personal favorite to forget is the Keg, which you can make with 30 Wood, 1 Copper Bar, 1 Iron Bar and an Oak Resin. I’d recommend growing some Hops as soon as possible even before you’ve made a Keg, otherwise you’re gonna have Pam asking you for a Pale Ale for a whole year until you can grow some more.

That’s pretty much all there is to know about Oak Resin in Stardew Valley! It takes a bit of time to harvest, but it’s handy when you need it. For more guides on everything from Scarecrows to Squid Kids, check out some of the links below.