Stardew Valley Daffodil: Where to Find & How to Use

Stardew Valley is the home to plenty more than just people and farm animals, with there being a bountiful forest filled with seasonal forageables. Of those is commonly the daffodils, which are useful if you know what to do with them.

Here’s where to find daffodils in Stardew and what to do with them.

How to Get Daffodils in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to get your hands on a daffodil, there are gonna be two ways to do it. As long as it’s Spring, simply walk around your farm and the surrounding area and you’ll find them scattered across the landscape, just laying on the ground. You’ll also be finding plenty of dandelions, leeks and horseradishes, so it’s not a guarantee you’ll find a daffodil in a given place on any given day.

You can also potentially get a daffodil if you plant Spring Seeds, the same as you would any other crop. The same as with foraging, you’ll have a chance to get a leek, dandelion or horseradish as well, so don’t expect to get a daffodil every time.

How to Use Daffodils in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

You can use daffodils for a couple of different things, and luckily they’re pretty easy to come by. The main thing is that you can use them for the Spring Foraging Bundle in the Community Center, which will be an easy one to get you on your way to completion.

You can also use daffodils to craft Spring Seeds, by just combining one daffodil, one leek, one horseradish and one dandelion. That recipe will give you 10 Spring Seeds that you can use to grow into more of the ingredients you used, so if you profit off your foraging, you can really make the most of your resources.

Other than that, they aren’t useful as a consumable because while you can eat them, they don’t give any health or energy. You can’t make them into a snack either, but Sandy at the Oasis in the Desert loves them, so you can give your extras to her! There’ll also be a posting at Pierre’s in the Spring where someone asks for a daffodil, so it’s good to hold onto one just in case.

That’s all there is to how to find and use daffodils in Stardew Valley. For more guides like how to get a golden scythe or where to find ectoplasm, be sure to check back here.