stardew valley ectoplasm: where to find & how to use

While there are plenty of quests to keep you busy both on and off the farm in Stardew Valley, some are a bit stranger than others. When the Wizard comes a’knockin on your door with a request for something unusual it can be hard to refuse, so here’s where to find ectoplasm in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley Ectoplasm Location

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Ectoplasm is an interesting item in Stardew because it’s not something that you can get all the time, but it can only be acquired while a specific quest is active. In particular, when the Wizard has a request for you to bring him “A Curious Substance,” you’ll be able to collect ectoplasm in order to complete it.

As you’ll be told in the quest itself, you can collect ectoplasm from ghosts in the mines. It’s not going to be every single ghost that drops it, but you’ll have a 9.5% chance of a slain ghost giving you a glob of ectoplasm. You won’t be able to get any before the quest is unlocked, and after it’s completed any of the ectoplasm you have will disappear.

If you’re not too sure as to where to find ghosts, you can run into them on any level of the mines between 51 and 79. The ghosts will head directly to you as soon as you get onto the floor, so you’ll know pretty soon if you need to keep looking or not. They don’t take too much to kill, so you shouldn’t have too much of a challenge in front of you.

How to Use Ectoplasm in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Once you’ve collected a sample of the curious goo, you’ll just have to take it to the Wizard’s tower and give it to Rasmodius, the same as completing any other delivery quest. From doing so, you’ll get 2500 gold, as well as the recipe for the Mini-Obelisk.

You can make the mini-obelisks with 20 hardwood, 30 solar essence and 3 gold bars, so don’t stop killing ghosts after you’ve got the ectoplasm! You’ll need at least 60 solar essence in order to get the most out of the obelisks, because you can place down two of them (no more, no less) and use them to teleport back and forth on your farm.

Those obelisks can not be placed anywhere else other than the farm, and even though you can make more than two, you’re only able to place two of them. Not only that, but you can’t teleport your horse with them or even use them while riding it. It’s not a perfect system, but it can really speed up your farming process if you know how to use it.

That’s all there is to know about ectoplasm in Stardew Valley and how to use it. It’s not a common item, but once you accept the quest, you’ll only have seven days to get some for the old wizard. For more guides for Stardew Valley like the best gifts for Jas or when to plant amaranth, keep checking back here.