Stardew Valley Jas: Best Gifts & Friendship Rewards

Jas is one of the two kids you can encounter in Stardew Valley. Although she prefers to play with Vincent, you can befriend this young girl by giving her gifts. In this guide, we will explain the best gifts for Jas and her friendship perks.

Best Gifts for Jas in Stardew Valley

Like many kids, Jas is quite picky about the type of gifts she loves. Luckily, she likes Daffodil, which you can easily gather during Spring. Once you have some cash, you can start planting Fairy Rose on your farm in the Fall season.

Loved gifts All universal loves Fairy Rose Pink Cake Plum Pudding

Like gifts All universal likes (except Triple Shot Espresso, all Vegetables and Artisan Goods excluding Honey, Jelly, and Oil) Coconut Daffodil



Besides giving her gifts, you can also invite Jas to watch a film together once you open the Movie Theater. Here is the list of the best films you should see with the girl:

Loved movies Journey Of The Prairie King: The Motion Picture Natural Wonders: Exploring Our Vibrant World The Brave Little Sapling Wumbus

Concessions Sour Slimes Stardrop Sorbet



Jas’ Friendship Perks

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, unlike most friendships in this game, Jas does not provide a lot of friendship perks. Once you gain 8 Friendship Hearts with Jas, you can trigger a Heart Event in Cindersap Forest on a sunny Spring day between 6 AM and 5 PM.

During the event, Vincent will teach you and Jas how to clean Spring Onions by removing insects hiding underneath their leaves. You will unlock the Spring Onion Mastery skill, which permanently increases the selling price of Spring Onions by five times.

That wraps up our guide on the best gifts for Jas and her friendship perks. For more Stardew Valley content, you can check out our articles on the best Summer and Fall crops you should plant in these seasons.